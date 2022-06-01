Can We Still Govern?

What a viral fake news story about "race-based grading" tells us about our media ecosystem
A well-intended policy might be undone by implementation
A snapshot of what a more politicized administration will look like
Conspiracy-driven extremism is not limited to the gunmen
The role of ideology, personal experiences, and deservingness
An overlooked and unloved piece of legislation is getting a second life
How they are using political power to undermine public institutions
The public doesn't care enough about anti-democratic threats
The private capture and monetization of a public service
Mainstream Republicans don’t have to name the conspiracy theory. They just signal it with their talk of pedophiles and ‘groomers.’
It would trash the economy and dismantle the federal government
Unfounded accusations of "grooming" or child abuse are becoming the norm. Why?
© 2022 Don Moynihan
