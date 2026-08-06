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July 2026

Rebuilding Democracy Requires Rebalancing Power
What does a power-shifting agenda look like?
  Alexander Hertel-FernandezSam Berger, and Sophie Jacobson
Watching the show trials
Anthony Fauci and the politics of retribution
  Don Moynihan
The Federal Government is Emailing You Campaign Literature – Can Anyone Stop It?
Is it legal for Social Security to send you partisan propaganda? In theory, no…
  Phil Rocco
When the One Big Beautiful Bill comes due
Real people are losing SNAP. Medicaid will be next
  Don Moynihan and Pamela Herd
The Only Thing Congress Has Banned Is Itself, Kinda
The Prediction Market Regulatory Vacuum Keeps Getting Bigger
  Ashley Splawinski
Democracies and mutual tolerance
Republicans should reject Todd Blanche out of self-interest
  Don Moynihan
How Polarization and Democratic Backsliding Affect Public Sector Recruitment
Some lessons from Israel
  Sharon Gilad
Mamdani invests in tech capacity to “solve real problems”
What PIT Crew says about how he is governing, and tech in government
  Don Moynihan and Pamela Herd
The Policy Value of the Pause
A former public servant’s new book on urgency and choice
  Alex Snider
What Did Civic Tech Learn in the Last Decade?
Some Insights About How to Use Tech in Government – and What Comes Next
  Merici
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