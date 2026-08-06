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Governing without Accountability
Trump only wants to be President of some of America, not all of America
Aug 6
•
Don Moynihan
72
34
Is MAGA Melting Down?
Signs and wonders, portents and data points
Aug 2
•
Don Moynihan
137
2
44
July 2026
Rebuilding Democracy Requires Rebalancing Power
What does a power-shifting agenda look like?
Jul 31
•
Alexander Hertel-Fernandez
,
Sam Berger
, and
Sophie Jacobson
78
2
36
Watching the show trials
Anthony Fauci and the politics of retribution
Jul 30
•
Don Moynihan
107
5
43
The Federal Government is Emailing You Campaign Literature – Can Anyone Stop It?
Is it legal for Social Security to send you partisan propaganda? In theory, no…
Jul 27
•
Phil Rocco
98
6
30
When the One Big Beautiful Bill comes due
Real people are losing SNAP. Medicaid will be next
Jul 21
•
Don Moynihan
and
Pamela Herd
106
5
40
The Only Thing Congress Has Banned Is Itself, Kinda
The Prediction Market Regulatory Vacuum Keeps Getting Bigger
Jul 20
•
Ashley Splawinski
51
14
Democracies and mutual tolerance
Republicans should reject Todd Blanche out of self-interest
Jul 17
•
Don Moynihan
82
1
33
How Polarization and Democratic Backsliding Affect Public Sector Recruitment
Some lessons from Israel
Jul 16
•
Sharon Gilad
39
17
Mamdani invests in tech capacity to “solve real problems”
What PIT Crew says about how he is governing, and tech in government
Jul 14
•
Don Moynihan
and
Pamela Herd
161
3
56
The Policy Value of the Pause
A former public servant’s new book on urgency and choice
Jul 11
•
Alex Snider
41
13
What Did Civic Tech Learn in the Last Decade?
Some Insights About How to Use Tech in Government – and What Comes Next
Jul 9
•
Merici
49
10
13
© 2026 Don Moynihan
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