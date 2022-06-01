Can We Still Govern?
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
More
return
;
New
Top
Discussion
Anatomy of a fake
What a viral fake news story about "race-based grading" tells us about our media ecosystem
Don Moynihan
9 hr ago
12
Comment
14
Share
Share this post
Anatomy of a fake
donmoynihan.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Student loan forgiveness could become the next Obamacare website
A well-intended policy might be undone by implementation
Don Moynihan
May 23
6
Comment
1
Share
Share this post
Student loan forgiveness could become the next Obamacare website
donmoynihan.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Bureaucrats blew the whistle on excessive fines on the poor and disabled: they were fired and demoted by a Trump appointee
A snapshot of what a more politicized administration will look like
Don Moynihan
May 20
8
Comment
1
Share
Share this post
Bureaucrats blew the whistle on excessive fines on the poor and disabled: they were fired and demoted by a Trump appointee
donmoynihan.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Mainstreaming a murderer's manifesto
Conspiracy-driven extremism is not limited to the gunmen
Don Moynihan
May 15
14
Comment
1
Share
Share this post
Mainstreaming a murderer's manifesto
donmoynihan.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Why do we tolerate administrative burdens?
The role of ideology, personal experiences, and deservingness
Don Moynihan
May 12
7
Comment
Share
Share this post
Why do we tolerate administrative burdens?
donmoynihan.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Transforming the Paperwork Reduction Act to tackle administrative burden
An overlooked and unloved piece of legislation is getting a second life
Don Moynihan
and
Pamela Herd
Apr 26
8
Comment
Share
Share this post
Transforming the Paperwork Reduction Act to tackle administrative burden
donmoynihan.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Twelve lessons from the book banners
How they are using political power to undermine public institutions
Don Moynihan
Apr 18
13
Comment
1
Share
Share this post
Twelve lessons from the book banners
donmoynihan.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Mike Lee and a Little Light Treason
The public doesn't care enough about anti-democratic threats
Don Moynihan
Apr 16
11
Comment
3
Share
Share this post
Mike Lee and a Little Light Treason
donmoynihan.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
How the tax preparation industry killed free e-filing
The private capture and monetization of a public service
Don Moynihan
Apr 14
12
Comment
Share
Share this post
How the tax preparation industry killed free e-filing
donmoynihan.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The New McCarthyism
Mainstream Republicans don’t have to name the conspiracy theory. They just signal it with their talk of pedophiles and ‘groomers.’
Don Moynihan
Apr 6
9
Comment
1
Share
Share this post
The New McCarthyism
donmoynihan.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Rick Scott's midterm plan is nuts
It would trash the economy and dismantle the federal government
Don Moynihan
Apr 1
10
Comment
Share
Share this post
Rick Scott's midterm plan is nuts
donmoynihan.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The QAnoning of our political discourse
Unfounded accusations of "grooming" or child abuse are becoming the norm. Why?
Don Moynihan
Mar 20
11
Comment
Share
Share this post
The QAnoning of our political discourse
donmoynihan.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2022 Don Moynihan
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Publish on Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts