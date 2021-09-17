Can We Still Govern?

Can modern states, and the US state in particular, still govern amidst an increasingly fractured public and anti-democratic tendencies?

Hi! I’m the McCourt Chair of Public Policy at the McCourt School of Public Policy, Georgetown University. Thats a fancy way of saying I spend a lot of time studying, teaching, and thinking about how governments function and how to make them better. I written books, journal articles and and even won some awards for my research.

I’m worried about the current challenges to governance. But I’m also optimistic about communities of researchers and practitioners seeking to fix practical problems, such as reducing the administrative burdens that people encounter when they interact with government.

