Can We Still Govern?

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Marcy Murninghan's avatar
Marcy Murninghan
19h

Here in Watertown, MA, we love 311 and SeeClickFix. It's like Fitbit for Gov. 😊

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Martha Howell's avatar
Martha Howell
5h

I managed a website for one unit of a Fortune 100 corporation, direct to consumer. We had an aging homemade ecom platform with a really clunky interface. After several $M and nearly 3 years, we replaced it with a major platform that performed so poorly it was scrapped 2 years later. I'm convinced our team could have improved our interface for 1/4 the cost and we could have started selling ecom platforms. Our 2005 homemade tool had more features and a more streamlined backend than the big platforms. Outsourcing is often far more costly and impossible financially to customize.

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