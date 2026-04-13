Can We Still Govern?

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Martha Howell's avatar
Martha Howell
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This non-economist who has used TurboTax before can also list a few ways Direct File saves the government money.

- Some subset of users will file on paper. Someone has to open and process that form, and I presume it's now scanned. Those people are paid, and also not available to do other tasks, like answer the IRS customer service line.

- I can imagine that crosschecking an IRS-developed form against IRS systems (does the reported income match what the employer reported?) is automated. More efficiency.

- I used TurboTax because I use pens, not quills, but throughout the entire process they are grubbing for money, and I already resent them getting some of mine (you are not helping with that, Mr. Moynihan :-). I printed and filed my state return on paper because I didn't want them to get another $20 for a free service, and I'm that petty. Now WI has to process a paper form.

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