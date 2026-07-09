Can We Still Govern?

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
5h

Direct File was an absolutely phenomenal achievement which was then eliminated by small-minded uncaring individuals. I loved this article and would certainly be in favor of your suggestions. We can do things better, but we have to have the courage and support to do so.

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Martha Howell's avatar
Martha Howell
4h

This all sounds so smart and efficient! My only concern is that we put robust, universal privacy protections in place. The misuse of our data by internal actors like DOGE, and the mpotential of hacking by rogue actors/national enemies is a huge threat with the proposed consolidation and plug-and-play models.

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