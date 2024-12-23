Hey readers!

As another year comes to a close, it’s time to share some highlights from my blog/newsletter. If you subscribe, thanks so much. If you are not a subscriber, please consider signing up.

In this piece (lets call it Volume I), I’m sharing the five most-read pieces from last year in reverse order. Not surprisingly, for a blog that focuses on politics, policy and public administration, the 2024 presidential election and it’s consequences was a big theme. Watch for Volume II, which will share personal favorites I am most proud of.

5. People say Harris lost because of identity politics; but it’s closer to the truth to say that Trump won because of his identity politics.

4. Technically this piece was published at the end of 2023, but found most of its readership after Chris Rufo was able to co-opt media outlets like the NY Times into pushing for Gay’s resignation. It presaged the rapid collapse of support for DEI across institutions.

3. I’ve been warning about the risks of Schedule F since Trump left office in 2021. Here, a bipartisan group of people who closely study government make the case for a vision of modernization without politicization.

This post is public so feel free to share my writing with others. Share

2. Muskawamy have been saying a lot of things about shrinking government. I explain why most of it is wrong, misleading, or implies draconian cuts to programs people really value.

1. My most read story came right after the election. Here are some predictions for what will happen to the administrative state in his second term. Hope I am wrong about a lot of it.

Thanks again for your support in 2024! Writing this blog is a sideline for my day job as a public policy professor, and it has really been reader interest and support that has allowed me to stay engaged with it.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays!