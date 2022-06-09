Why is American administrative capacity in decline?
Some speculative hypotheses
I’ve spent most of my adult life trawling think tank reports to better understand how to solve problems. When I go looking for ideas on how to build state capacity on the left, I don’t find much. There’s nothing like the depth of research, thought and energy that goes into imagining health and climate and education policy. But those health, climate and education plans depend, crucially, on a state capable of designing and executing policy effectively. This is true at the federal level, and it is even truer, and harder, at the state and local levels.
So this is what I have become certain of: Democrats spend too much time and energy imagining the policies that a capable government could execute and not nearly enough time imagining how to make a government capable of executing them. It is not only markets that have failed.
At least two parts of this argument seem right to me.
We don’t pay enough attention to administrative capacity in general. (I study public administration, so I’m always up for more attention to this topic!)
Progressives are so devoted to policy design that they neglect administration, and then are surprised when their carefully designed policies don’t work.
Administrative capacity may be too broad a unit of analysis, but we should talk about it anyway
Such comparisons are useful. But they also raise the question of how we think about capacity across administrative functions and tasks. In some areas, US administrative capacity remains world-beating, most obviously the military, which enjoys bipartisan and popular support, and vast investments of resources.
The US administrative capacity problem is not uniform then. Moreover, the root of capacity problems may differ from one task to another. The reasons why it’s hard to build stuff may be different from why our health care is inefficient, or why we can’t collect taxes.
Some of the decline in administrative capacity is a political choice
…a radical libertarian ideology that went beyond mere skepticism about government expansion and instead condemned the entire public sector as inherently dysfunctional and morally illegitimate…libertarianism’s heated anti-statist rhetoric aligned nicely with the interests and predispositions of important and powerful constituencies—first, the business community, which had massively expanded its lobbying operations in response to the equally dramatic expansion of federal regulatory activity; next, the growing “donor class” of extremely wealthy and extremely tax-averse individuals, whose numbers expanded with rising income inequality and the increasing skew of incomes toward the top end; and finally, members of the white working class, whose growing cultural alienation from governing elites came to eclipse their awareness of their considerable economic reliance on government spending programs.
While Republicans are the political actors most responsible for this source of administrative decline, the Democratic preferences for policies over administrative matters means they don’t treat administrative capacity as a priority, seemingly failing to understand in a way that Republicans do that progressive goals depend on a capable state.
A “procedure fetish” or judicialization of the administrative state?
He suggests, provocatively, that that’s because American politics in general and the Democratic Party, in particular, are dominated by lawyers. Biden and Kamala Harris hold law degrees, as did Barack Obama and John Kerry and Bill and Hillary Clinton before them. And this filters down through the party. “Lawyers, not managers, have assumed primary responsibility for shaping administrative law in the United States,” Bagley writes. “And if all you’ve got is a lawyer, everything looks like a procedural problem.”
The clear implication is that politicians, especially progressives, have a taste for procedure over outcomes, and embed that preference into our governance. I am not sure that this is the right causal story. Lots of state administrative systems are dominated by lawyers, some more than the US. Germany is a prime example, and is also one of the example Klein points to as a country better able to build stuff.
Because the judicial branch lacks the technical and institutional capacity and incentives to micromanage the substance of thousands of bureaucratic decisions issued on an annual basis, courts emphasize procedural considerations (Bressman 2007; Stephenson 2006). The underlying logic of modern judicial doctrine is that agenciesshould “eschew quicker, less inclusive decision-making in favor of more intensive, multipolar forms of deliberative rulemaking” (Michaels 2017, 183). Agencies graft those preferences onto bureaucratic structures so that agencies can, in turn, appease the courts. Agencies have adopted more extensive administrative procedures, strategically adjusted the timing of regulatory decision making, and supplemented administrative records with technical and legal information to ward off litigation.
In other words, the emphasis on procedure is less a political preference than a strategic response to the courts. The courts value individual rights, formalism and due process. They care less about administrative capacity or outcomes. The increasing supremacy of the courts therefore comes at the expense of state capacity.
A very good example of this comes in the form of a recent 5th Circuit decision that essentially gutted the ability of the SEC to do much of its job. In Jarkesy v. Securities and Exchange Commission, the court ruled that the SEC’s use of administrative hearings violated the right to a jury trial, and therefore was unconstitutional. This is a major break from almost a century of precedent that accepted that the SEC could employ administrative hearings and administrative law judges.
The decision also calls into question nearly all administrative agency action. Dozens of federal agencies use similar processes, including the Environmental Protection Agency, Commodity Futures Exchange Commission, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Trade Commission, and National Labor Relations Board. Should the decision stand, it is likely dozens of lawsuits challenging the administrative actions of these other agencies will follow.
If my interpretation is right, the Republicans who are creating administrative dysfunction described above are also contributing to declining state capacity by picking judges inherently suspicious of administrative power. This seems like a bigger threat than the preferences of Democratic lawmakers with legal backgrounds.
Let me sketch out more briefly three more hypotheses on why US administrative capacity has been in decline in certain areas.
Hypothesis 1: Private participation is an essential part of state capacity, but can result in capture and rent-seeking
I want to suggest a different hypothesis: it is harder for governments to maintain control over public-private partnerships when the private partner can convert their market power into political power. In the US, this conversion is very easily done. In recent decades, corporations who serve as the private partner have been offered more opportunity to give money to policymakers who decide on the conditions of their partnership. Their employees can become political appointees for a spell. They can hire their current government overseers to lucrative post-government careers.
Hypothesis 2: Federalism undermines administrative capacity
When I moved to the US, I was intrigued by the idea of states as laboratories of democracy, but the more attention I’ve paid to federalism, the more persuaded I am that they are instead laboratories of dysfunction.
Hypothesis 3: Data-sharing concerns and lack of investments in technology reduces capacity
A conversation worth having
The final thought is that the conversation that Klein elevated is one well worth having, and I hope others respond in the same spirit. It connects to even broader questions, like whether liberal democracies can still do big things to satisfy citizen expectations. There is also issue of how to fix the capacity problem. But these are topics for another day.
