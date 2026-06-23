Can We Still Govern?

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janinsanfran's avatar
janinsanfran
1d

The perfect blend of outrage and laughter ...

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Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
1d

“Is anyone still buying this? Can anyone still gin up the outrage to cheer…?” Perhaps this failure, being so easy to laugh at and poke fun at is the thing that will enable those stuck in their MAGA circle justify for themselves that it’s time to leave. Attacking the margins is something Trump is good at. Maybe now, the margins of his own following will walk away. Not wholesale, but some. Ginning up outrage to cheer egregious behavior, no matter how empowering it feels for those doing it, is ultimately exhausting.

Regarding bad actors being the impetus for rules that end up restraining good actors, will we ever find a more effective way to govern? This isn’t just about our officials. It’s every program, every law, every procedure, etc. And it doesn’t restrain the most egregious. Of course, you’re intimately aware of this. It’s the title of your Substack! If there’s ever a window to implement something different, it will be upon us very soon.

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