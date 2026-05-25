Can We Still Govern?

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
15h

I'm not an expert in this area, but doesn't such devotion to Trump make it harder for anyone else to replace him? Although many are salivating to replace him, none have his qualities that are popular among MAGA, even though they push his agenda. I can't see Trump anointing anyone to replace him. I can see him playing Presidential primary candidates against each other and, hopefully, splitting the MAGA vote. And, anyone who believes they'll receive a Presidential pardon without a huge monetary "donation" of some sort, or who has physical evidence against Trump, there's a bridge in Brooklyn you can buy.

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