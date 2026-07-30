Can We Still Govern?

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Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
6h

Thanks for this essay. I’m sad but hopeful that this outrageous behavior will be their undoing. Not holding my breath, though. It’s moments like this that I think of historian Joanne Freeman’s repeated reminder that we are living in a moment of extreme contingency. The massive shifts in our society occurred in times such as this—shifted on contingency, the unpredictable.

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janinsanfran's avatar
janinsanfran
6h

Did anyone step up to defend Joseph McCarthy's victims? Should they have? Who is similarly positioned to defend Dr. Fauci? Is this happening?

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