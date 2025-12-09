Can We Still Govern?

2d

Thanks for putting this together. The sudden increase in gender pay gap with both declining wages for women and increasing wages for men is remarkable. Also, I’m not surprised about the increase in deaths and violent arrests of nonwhite citizens by police who have collective bargaining rights. (I live in Minneapolis.) These aren’t my only takeaways, but these examples do provide evidence for the need to look the effects of changes our legislators make, overall and between individual systems within.

2d

Here’s the link to Charity Navigator assessment of GiveDirectly.org <https://www.charitynavigator.org/ein/271661997> In the listing on Charity Navigator, there is no space between give and directly. Using a space gives zero search results.

