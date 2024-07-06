President Trump continued to raise concerns about a cognitive decline after he was unable to recognize his closest allies last week. He put out a statement saying “I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it.” Project 2025 is the organizational effort to plan a second Trump administration, staffed by some of Trump’s closest and most loyal aides. The statement raised more concerns about whether the former President, 78, is fit to serve.

Jeenah Moon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Even with more generous grants of “executive time” can Trump be seriously expected to meet with the demands of the Presidency if he cannot remember what the people he encounters on a daily basis are doing in his name? If those who have been by his side for years are strangers to him?

The Timing and Structure of Project 2025 was Organized to Ensure the Participation of Trump Officials

Project 2025 gained more public attention after the head of the Heritage Foundation, Kevin Roberts, celebrated Supreme Court decisions granted Trump’s requested immunity, promising: “We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.” Roberts was selected to lead Heritage as a committed MAGA supporter after his predecessor’s position became untenable after she was criticized for acknowledging systemic racism.

Heritage has positioned itself as dealing with a particular GOP weakness, which is, uh, governing. Since 1980 it has published blueprints for how the incoming Republican President should govern. More than 60 of its officials and alumni joined the Trump administration, and it boasted that two-thirds of its recommendation to Trump were adopted when he came to office in 2016. And yet, President Trump seems unfamiliar with them.

The 2024 iteration of Heritage efforts started unusually early. This is because Heritage feared its traditional role would be usurped by others who were even closer to Trump, who had created their own pro-Trump organization. This includes Russ Vought, Trump’s budget chief, who created the Center for Renewing America.

Today, a confused Trump no longer recognizes one of his most loyal officials, Russ Vought.

By moving early, Heritage co-opted these other pro-Trump organizations, giving them central roles in Project 2025. Now it boasts that 110 conservative groups are part of the project! This makes it an even more troubling sign for Trump, who apparently is completely disengaged from the work of more than 100 of the most prominent groups advocating for his re-election.

Project 2025 is Run by Trump Officials

It is important to understand Project 2025 has two aspects: 1) a blueprint for governing, in the form of the document Mandate for Leadership; and 2) an effort to recruit, screen and train new Trump appointees. Both aspects have prominently driven by Trump officials. For example, all three individuals running the project are former Trump appointees, even Troup.

It turns out that 25 of the 36 authors listed in Mandate for Leadership document have worked for Trump (hat tip to @andrawatkins). This does not include failed Trump appointments, like Stephen Moore. Such aides remain reluctant to speak about President Trump’s cognitive issues, despite the fact that he is no longer able to recall them.

Share

The organizing and training aspects of Project 2025 are also run by Trump officials. Trump appointed Johnny McEntee to screen his presidential appointees. Project 2025 made a big announcement when it hired McEntee to do the same job:

Heritage wanted to make clear it was putting the old Trump team that imposed loyalty tests back together. (Troup also worked in that office).

McEntee joins a team that includes Project 2025 Associate Director Spencer Chretien, who was a special assistant to President Trump and associate director of presidential personnel, and James Bacon, a Project 2025 advisor and former special assistant to the president who served as PPO’s director of operations under Trump. Both worked for McEntee at the White House.

Trump’s inability to remember his closet aides suggests that acing a cognitive test that allows him to remember words like “person, woman, man, camera, TV” may not be sufficient. After all, before being appointed to impose bizarre loyalty tests, McEntee was Trump’s bag man, carrying around hair products and other essential items. It is doubtful if Trump spent more time with any other aide. But McEntee has now faded from Trump’s faltering memory it seems. Will Trump also be unable to remember world leaders when he meets them?

Other Trump officials are deeply involved in training aspects of Project 2025. If you click on the Presidential Personnel Academy of Project 2025, the first person you meet is Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s national press secretary. You can almost see the concern in her eyes as she stands by Trump, hoping that no reporters will ask her if she is troubled that he does not know who she is.

Another Project 2025 trainer is Stephen Miller, perhaps Trump most loyal appointee. Trump appeared to repay that loyalty by refusing to fire Miller when he was outed for his white nationalist ties. Or perhaps Trump simply did not remember that Miller worked for him. Given the conspiracy of staff silence around Trump’s mental acuity, we may never know.

There are certainly some officials involved in Project 2025 that Trump might not know about. One of the instructors for Project 2025 is Tom Jones. No, sorry, not that Tom Jones. No, this is a Republican opposition researcher, who was paid $100,000 by the Heritage Foundation to create an enemies list of civil servants suspected of being disloyal to Trump, with the intent of firing them. Tom is teaching “Conservative Governance 101” which gives you some sense of how they plan to govern: treating public servants as the enemy.

Thank you for reading Can We Still Govern?. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

At what point does a concerned family member step in here, sheltering Trump from further embarrassment?

Of course, it could be that Trump is simply lying. That he knows his policies are unpopular once they are spelled out in detail. That would be why there was no Republican party platform in 2020, and why he is trying to shrink the party platform in 2024. But it seems like such a blatant falsehood could be easily factchecked and denounced by media as disqualifying.