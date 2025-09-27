Can We Still Govern?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cindi Schwartz's avatar
Cindi Schwartz
2d

NIH FTE here. I can't overstate the fear and loss of morale on my campus. There are a lot of blank faces in the halls. "How's it going?" Is usually met with "I made it to work". Or "At least we're working today" or "meh". We're constantly checking in with each other because you can tell when a coworker is not doing well....loss of grooming habits is one of the first signs. I just went and got anti-anxiety/blood pressure meds yesterday.

Personally, I hope the government shuts down because I blame this administration and RIFs can happen at any time anyway. I am one of those rural feds in a deeply red county who experiences some of my neighbor's glee that the government is going downhill. I surround myself with the folks who value science and government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Don Moynihan
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Don Moynihan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture