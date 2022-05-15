Mainstreaming a murderer's manifesto
Conspiracy-driven extremism is not limited to the gunmen
How do we make sense of a 18 year-old man deliberately going to a zip code that had the most Black people in his vicinity in order to kill as many as possible?
Many have argued that we should not share the manifesto of the killer, his name or the images he live-streamed. Such sharing does what he intended, giving his vile actions the attention he craved. It also seems he was inspired by another such mass murderer in Christchurch.
The goal of ignoring the killer’s intentions is the right choice, but flawed in one respect.
The basic messages of the killer have already been shared. They are shared every night on the most watched TV show on cable news, and more broadly on Fox News and its acolytes. They are shared by Republican Party leaders, and Senate hopefuls on the campaign trail.
The murdered was not longer trafficking the ideas of obscure French intellectuals, or white nationalist websites. He holds what are increasingly mainstream right wing views. The only difference is the actions he was willing to take in the name of such views. For that reason we need to examine not the killer’s manifesto, but its context, the environment in which it arose. If we persuade ourselves that such violence was the product of a mentally-ill loner we lose sight of the ways in which the ideas that inspired him are a feature of modern American politics and culture.
For the killer’s manifesto, tune into Fox News…
According to the killer’s manifesto: “If there’s one thing I want you to get from these writings, it’s that White birth rates must change. Everyday the White population becomes fewer in number. To maintain a population the people must achieve a birth rate that reaches replacement fertility levels, in the western world that is about 2.06 births per woman.”
This is boilerplate “Great Replacement Theory” — the idea that whites being deliberately replaced by elites who are relying on immigrants to take control. It used to be something you had to go to white nationalist websites to find. But Tucker Carlson has mainstreamed and defended these ideas. On April 2021, Carlson said: “I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest for the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World. But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening, actually.”
The white nationalist organization VDare quoted approvingly the idea that Carlson is an amplifier of their ideas.
The El Paso shooter who murdered 22 people also was also a white supremacist who advocated the Great Replacement Theory. Just a couple of days after the shooting, Carlson insisted that the real conspiracy was the idea that white supremacy was a problem.
…or Republican political campaigns
Republican candidates trying to distinguish themselves in increasingly radical primaries stood out by evoking the Great Replacement Theory. JD Vance became a Carlson regular and won Trump’s endorsement after he started saying things like “You’re talking about a shift in the democratic makeup of this country that would mean we never win.”
Blake Masters, a Republican candidate for Senate posted this *hours after the shooter* killed 10 people, and it was widely publicized he was driven by the same theory that Masters doubled down on.
Conspiracy theories define contemporary conservatism
It’s not just Great Replacement Theory. You can tell the story of the transformation of the Republican Party almost entirely through its embrace of conspiracy theories: Birtherism, QAnon, the Big Lie, and anti-vaxxers.
Once conspiracy theories take hold, they are also difficult to refute.
Conspiracy theorists assume shadowy actors desperate to cover their tracks, so of course accept there is not much evidence of their existence. Contrary evidence is often viewed through the lens of the conspiracy theory, and if anything helps to reinforce conspiratorial beliefs.
Conspiracy theories invite extreme responses
The extreme nature of conspiracy theories are meant to elicit extreme reactions. An election was stolen from you! The government is trying to install chips in your body! A cabal of powerful people are engaged in a global child trafficking ring! A group of elites are trying to replace your way of life with immigrants!
If you truly believe these things, and normal democratic processes aren’t working to correct them, you might choose to overturn those processes or even turn to violence.
The point is that the conspiracy-driven extremism is not limited to the gunmen.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.