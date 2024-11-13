Trump has been announcing a bunch of Cabinet picks. It is hard to keep up, but I have been keeping a running tally.

Secretary of State: Marco Rubio

Rubio has served in foreign policy roles in the Senate. He is also relatively hawkish, with strong anti-China views. In both respects, this makes him stand out from other Trump picks. He is also not Ric Grenell, the MAGA extremist hoping to get the job. I cannot overemphasize what a big plus it is to not be Grenell, which is also a comment on how degraded our expectations are. Rubio previously opposed Trump, and had to apologize to him for implying that he (Trump) had a small penis. Presumably he pulled off this apology with such aplomb that Trump saw fit to put him in charge of American diplomacy.

One speculation is that Rubio was picked to open up a Senate seat in Florida for Lara Trump, who had previously been touted as a candidate in her native North Carolina. But who cares about details like residency when the richest man in the world — and his Mom — want the President’s daughter-in-law to be a Senator.

This the world we live in now. The question is why Ron DeSantis, who is term-limited, would not appoint a seat-warmer who would not compete with him if he decides to run for the seat in 2026. Watch this space.

Department of Homeland Security: Kristi Noem

Once we start looking at the other picks, Rubio starts to look like the second coming of Dean Acheson. Trump’s pick for the Department of Homeland Security is South Dakota governor Kristi Noem. Noem is probably best known for writing about killing one of her dogs in her political biography, y’know, the thing that was supposed to make people like her and want to vote for her.

She has no deep experience in homeland security, beyond keeping the North Dakotans out of her state. DHS is a huge and complex organization, a Frankenstein stitched together of many different parts. It includes natural disaster response (FEMA), the Coast Guard, the Secret Service, the parts of the government whose job it is to serve immigrants (USCIS) and the part whose job will be to round them up and deport them (ICE). Plus cyber defense. And transportation security. You get the idea.

Noem does have executive experience, but to provide some perspective, South Dakota has 13,000 employees. DHS has 260,000. Noem’s main experience with the border was getting a billionaire to fly some of the South Dakota’s National Guard down to the actual southern border for what was effectively a photo-op for a presidential campaign that never went anywhere. No-one seemed quite sure if this was legal or not, but Noem had to settle a case when an ethics watch-dog revealed that she spent $500,000 of taxpayer money on the boondoggle.

In fact, on matters legal or ethical, Noem seems to enjoy pushing the boundaries. She is a God-fearing, Christian wife and grandma, who also reportedly had a years-long affair with the douchiest of Trump bros, Corey Lewandoski. She was sued by another ethics watchdog after shilling for a cosmetic dentistry in Texas without disclosing the financial relationship. (I am sorry, but she posted this online).

Noem appears comfortable in abusing her public office for personal gain in more troubling ways. Noem’s daughter had twice tested for, and twice failed, the exam to become a real estate appraiser in the state. A state official was summoned to the Governor’s mansion, and then forced to retire, for not being cooperative enough in enabling the nepo baby’s real estate dreams.

Oh, Noem is also banned from entering tribal lands in South Dakota after accusing them of being tied up with Mexican drug cartels. Being unable to travel across the United States does seem like a bit of an issue for someone overseeing the DHS.

Noem is not the most extreme person Trump could have put in charge of DHS. But she will not do anything other than take direction from Stephen Miller and enable Thomas Holman, who are truly extreme.

Secretary of Defense: Pete Hegseth

Thus far, Trump’s picks range from “reasonable” to “not great, but likely will be confirmed.” Trump waited until the Department of Defense — the nation’s largest employer, with 2.1 million unformed personnel, and more than 770,000 civilian employees, and a budget of more than 800 billion — to go full clown show by naming a Fox News host to be the new Secretary.

Pete Hegseth had served in the military as a junior officer, and then as a reservist. His military career ended after he was disqualified with a small number of other troops from serving as a national guard official at Biden’s inauguration for extremist positions. Hegseth said it was because of his Christian tattoo.

Anyway, a guy who the military stopped trusting to perform basic National Guard duty will now be in charge of the military. Hegseth also opposes women in combat roles, and DEI. It is important that people be promoted on their merits, says the media personality now charged with running the Department of Defense.

Hegseth also proposed a preemptive nuclear strike on North Korea. This guy will not be a guardrail against Trump’s use of military force, but an enabler.

So, Hegseth is appealing to Trump. He is a loyal Fox News guy, whose basic thesis is that the military has gone woke. Trump wants to purge the military of “woke generals” and Hegseth will support him, having previously called for Trump to “clean house.”

We can dispense with the wokeness bullshit and be real. Generals are not woke. If you heard that the leader of another country, who tried to overturn a previous election, was systematically replacing generals he disliked, you would see it for what it was. Trump does not want any more generals who might resist the use of military force against either immigrants who need to be rounded up or protestors. He does not want generals who might raise a fuss when he asks them to violate the constitution. The last Chair of the Joint Chief of Staff, Mark Milley, was worried enough about Trump after the 2020 election that he warned other military leaders to uphold their oath to the constitution, and reportedly said of a potential coup: “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with guns.” This is the type of wokeness that Trump opposes.

Hegseth’s perception of the problems bedeviling the military is reflected in his use of his Fox News platform to lobby for Edward Gallagher and other members of the military accused of war crimes. Hegseth also privately, and successfully, lobbied Trump to pardon Gallagher. It is important to understand just how bad this case was. It was not an official in a fire zone who shot off one round too many. Gallagher boasted of killing civilians, including women, to his fellow Navy Seals, who described him as “evil.” They witnessed him shooting an unarmed girl and and old man, and discussed how to protect civilians from being murdered by Gallagher. Military officials worried about the effect the pardon would have on military discipline, or on the willingness of soldiers to report illegal behavior. They may soon have a boss who sides with the people engaging in war crimes, rather than trying to prevent them.

CIA Director: John Ratcliffe

Ratcliffe is another Trump loyalist. He previously served as Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, which gives him some plausible experience for the job of CIA Director. But the more you learn, the worse he looks. His first nomination was withdrawn after it became he would not be approved for the job. But he started looking a lot better as a candidate after Ric Grenell was appointed as acting Director of National Intelligence. Again, anyone looks good compared to Grenell. After he got the job, Ratcliffe released non-credible intelligence information that implied that Hilary Clinton was secretly fomenting a plot to connect Trump with Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election. The release happened just weeks before the 2020 election, and was widely seen as an effort to help Trump. This fits with the concerns about Ratcliffe: that he values serving Trump more than the job of maintaining integrity in the intelligence services.

Elon and Vivek’s Excellent Advisory Committee

Trump also announced that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would form the Department of Government Efficiency. Lets just clarify a few things: