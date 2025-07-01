Can We Still Govern?

Patricia Jaeger
8h

I'm not surprised by your research results as it falls in line with what I saw in many graduate classes. I'm a retired academic who taught graduate level courses, including ethics in the MBA program, and saw that too many students who were outraged with corporations that mistreated animals or the environment, or who ignored product safety regulations, or polluted the air or water, were just fine when large numbers of employees were laid off to increase the corporation's profits. Laid-off employees were only a cost; they weren't seen as individual humans. It wasn't until I added other factors to the discussion (inability to pay expenses, inability to pay for health insurance and food, etc.) and how these things not only impact the employee but they impact their family, their friends, their neighborhood, their city, their state, etc. I also saw students who were positive that employees who were asked to do things against their values and morals should immediately resign. Again, when I added additional points about the effects of suddenly losing your income, as mentioned previously, it was clear that sitting in a classroom and insisting on hardship by others was a shallow and limiting position. It's easy to say that civil servants should stand up and risk their jobs while we have no such decision to make. This is why we should insist on protections for civil servants if we want them to do this work for us.

