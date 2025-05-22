Can We Still Govern?

David E Lewis
17h

That SCOTUS believes 1 man can effectively run the largest, most important corporation on the planet without independent inputs and controls is absurd.

That they believe the current occupant should be the test pilot for this maiden flight is Greek level tragedy.

janinsanfran
16h

Appreciate your laying out the prognosis. Early constraints in the immigration realm might point another way -- but these Federalist boys have been working for a long time to get us a monarchy.

