Can We Still Govern?

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Henry Bachofer's avatar
Henry Bachofer
15h

Thanks for the deep analysis. I'm increasingly seeing Trump47 as a hostile takeover of the federal government followed by relentless asset stripping as a prelude to declaring bankruptcy and conducting a fire sale of the remaining assets.

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