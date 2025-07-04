Can We Still Govern?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Peffley's avatar
Mark Peffley
6h

Wow. As usual, so informative and inspiring. So glad you are a US citizen to help our country reform itself after entering this dark chapter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
1h

"The Times initially described the source as “an academic and opponent of affirmative action.” (Lasker is a PhD student)." I've always used the term "academic" to describe university faculty (I'm a retired academic). I've never heard anyone in academia refer to PhD students as being an academic, and no one referred to me as an academic while I was working on my PhD. Mislabeling people lends credence to their words. I was also an associate dean of a business school and one of my responsibilities was accreditation, regional reporting as well as our specialized business accreditation (AACSB). It's a struggle to deal with the different categories of people that these bodies use and we all do our best. I didn't question faculty about their choice of categories, as I didn't believe that I had a right to do that as a white female (DNA revealed I'm 98% Irish and British). I didn't question students or staff either. What if someone who was anti-Trump hacked into Wharton and stole personal data on Trump, including grades. Would the Times release that information? Ha, ha. And, Trump consistently refers to Mamdani as a communist. I don't see many news reports, correcting that label.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Don Moynihan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture