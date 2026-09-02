Can We Still Govern?

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Lewis Dalven
Sep 13

Speaking as a 1973 graduate of New College, then a private institution with a decidedly unconventional program, that has now been converted into a Hillsdale U. modeled "honors school" within the Florida State system, I can say I'm glad I got my education in that turbulent time, and not this one.

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