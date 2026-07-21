Can We Still Govern?

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
1d

Under criminal law, you're innocent until proved guilty. Under safety net law, you're guilty until you prove you're innocent. And, the people who voted for this claim to be Christians. We're going to have to support local food banks, and stop voting for Republicans.

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beckya57's avatar
beckya57
20h

All true. Side note: I’m a health care provider, and I just retired a year earlier than I planned, from a job I enjoyed. I was essentially forced into retirement due to budget cuts in the program I was working for, which I suspect were at least partially related to management anticipating the upcoming cuts to Medicaid (which covers a lot of the patients I was serving). Again, in this very malignant government’s eyes, this is positive, because they don’t think my patients, who they consider freeloaders, deserved my services. Never mind that my patients were all children!

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