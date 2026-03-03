John Hanna/Associated Press

On February 18th, the Kansas legislature overrode Governor Kelly’s veto to enact Senate Bill 244. The new law has four major components that drastically affect the lives of trans Kansans.

Sex is defined as binary, immutable, and determined at birth. As a result, the driver’s licenses and birth certificates of Kansans who had previously changed the sex marker on those documents are now invalid. The law also requires that individuals use restrooms that correspond with their birth sex with violations carrying civil penalties of up to a $1,000. Finally, private citizens can file lawsuits if they feel “aggrieved by” the presence of a trans person (or someone they believe to be trans) in a public restroom. In effect, it deputizes bathroom bounty hunters, much like the law passed in Odessa, Texas and a bill advancing in Idaho.

Three days before the legislation went into effect, an unsigned letter from the Division of Vehicles was mailed to hundreds of transgender Kansans informing them that driver’s licenses that do not list sex at birth are invalid effective February 26. Independent reporter Erin Reed was sent a copy of one of these letters.

Gender marker changes had been allowed on driver’s licenses in Kansas since 2007 as a matter of public policy. But in 2023, the legislature passed a “Women’s Bill of Rights” that defined girls and women as those who produce ova and boys and men as those whose biological systems fertilize ova. Kris Kobach, the Attorney General, tried to apply that definition to the gender marker on driver’s licenses. A Kansas appellate court found that this statute was not clear on whether or not it applied to driver’s licenses and allowed gender marker changes to resume. SB 244 eliminated the ambiguity.

Share

From Administrative Burden to Criminalization and Erasure

What is happening in Kansas, alongside the now-stalled SAVE Act, an example of what are sometimes described as “gendered burdens”: experiences of coercive and controlling state actions that regulate gendered bodies, labor and identity.

Trans people have long faced specific administrative burdens when interacting with state agencies. As Isaac demonstrated in his dissertation, “The Cost of Being Trans: Administrative Burden, Citizen-State Interaction, and Transgender People in the US,” in the area of identity documents, trans people face multi-layered learning, compliance, and psychological costs. If your main complaint about getting identity documents is that DMV lines are too long, it’s worth unpacking all that is involved for trans people.

In 24 states, individuals must find a trans-friendly medical provider who will write a letter. In Kansas, for example, before the recent change, the letter had to attest that one underwent, “appropriate clinical treatment for change of gender” or that gender reclassification was appropriate, and file that letter with the Division of Vehicles, along with the requisite fee. To legally change their name, they would have to go before a judge, and in many states have that name change published in a newspaper.

Some states have eased these burdens; twenty-one states now allow for “self-attestation” of gender for driver’s licenses—no supporting documentation required. However, even that process can still be very expensive, on average costing at least $250. For many trans people, this is an untenable amount of money. The 2016 US Trans Survey found that 35% of individuals who wanted to update their documents had not done so because of cost.

None of this accounts for the additional burden of navigating the process: trans people must become familiar with the laws, regulations, and forms, find office locations, and take time off of work. There are also psychological stressors: anticipated stigma, stress, and negative interactions with frontline workers who can be naive at best and hostile at worst. Many survey and interview participants from Isaac’s dissertation had stories of bad interactions. When a trans woman who had medically transitioned applied for SNAP, a caseworker threatened to call the police after she presented her license with an M on it.

If administrative burdens are the costs of interacting with government to receive a service, SB 244 raises those costs to a punitive extreme. With this law, the costs of compliance have escalated dramatically: residents face penalties both for having complied with the prior law and possibly for attempting to bring their documents into conformity with the new one. The law retroactively converts prior compliance into a violation.

Individuals who carefully followed the rules in place until just last week now face criminal penalties for having the “wrong” gender marker on their identity documents. Simply driving to the Division of Vehicles to change a license back to one’s birth sex becomes “operating a vehicle without a valid credential,” a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail, a $1,000 fine, and a 90-day license suspension.

More troubling, officials are required to keep a list of everyone who reverts the gender marker on the driver’s license back to their birth sex. According to an email obtained by independent journalist Marissa Kabas, Ken Selk, Driver’s Services Manager for the Kansas Department of Vehicles, instructed employees to track people complying with SB 244.

The law’s costs don’t end at the Division of Vehicles. A valid driver’s license is not merely a credential to operate a vehicle; it is one of the primary identity documents people use to navigate daily life. Kansas legislators are compelling individuals to accept a state-mandated sex designation that contradicts their lived identity. Now applying for a job, picking up certain medications, going through security, or having a document notarized—any routine interaction that requires ID—carries the risk of discrimination, harassment, and violence.

The psychological costs are well documented: twenty-two percent of respondents to the 2022 US Trans survey said they had experienced harassment or violence when they presented an ID with a name or gender marker that did not match their presentation, with Black and Indigenous trans people experiencing statistically higher rates. SB 244 forces individuals who had brought their documents into alignment back into the very mismatch that the state, until last week, had helped them resolve.

An Architecture of Surveillance and Control in a Federalist System

SB 244 didn’t pass in a vacuum. Kansas was a pioneer in this area, but since 2023 fifteen more states have passed laws mandating a statewide definition of sex. Even before Texas passed its statute last year, it had already stopped permitting changes to sex designations on driver’s licenses. Like Kansas, the Texas Department of Public Safety is keeping a list of individuals who try to change the gender marker. Even as these states deny the existence of transgender identity, they are building administrative systems to track trans people. What appears to be definitional housekeeping is, in practice, an expanding architecture of surveillance and control.

Trump’s January 2025 executive order did for the federal government what Kansas had begun at the state level: mandating a uniform definition of sex across all agencies. (The executive order goes far beyond identity documents—from education to the military to prisons to medical care—but identity documents are our focus here.) These efforts have political appeal because they seem to formalize what most people already believe: that legal sex is a single, stable fact—the same on every document, in every jurisdiction, at every agency.

For trans people, it has never worked that way. There is no single, objective definition of sex that operates across law and policy in the United States. As Paisley demonstrated in his book, Sex Is as Sex Does, legal sex is whatever an entity whose decisions are backed by the force of law says it is. Paired with frontline worker discretion, in a federal system with fifty states and five inhabited territories, different governments can and do say different things. Even as the Trump administration and sixteen state legislatures try to impose a single definition, federalism makes that goal all but impossible. On the question of driver’s licenses alone, twenty-two states and the District of Columbia let people attest their gender (M, F, or X); some states require proof of medical transition; others, like Kansas and Texas, use only birth sex.

No document made that variation more navigable—or its loss more consequential—than the passport. For years, it was the most reliable document for trans people in hostile states, an escape valve in the form of a federal document that represented their lived gender even when their own state government didn’t allow them to change it on state-issued documents, or created insurmountable administrative burdens. That divergence was not an anomaly, it was a consequence of American federalism, in which different jurisdictions define and administer legal categories for their own ends.

Trump’s executive order shut that escape valve. The State Department stopped allowing gender marker changes on passports and reverts people to their birth sex when they renew them. In November, the Supreme Court stayed a preliminary injunction blocking this policy, finding that the Trump administration was likely to prevail in a challenge brought by the ACLU.

The variation is not new—federal and state definitions of sex and gender have sometimes aligned and sometimes diverged. In fact, the picture is messier still: even within the same level of government, agencies had different rules for sex classification. And across fifty states, any alignment between a given state and federal agency was incidental, not by design.

What is new is the coordinated effort under Trump and “red” states to close down that variation. When Kansas attaches penalties to its definition and the federal government reverses decades of passport policy, the already limited room individuals once had to piece together workable identity documents across jurisdictions narrows even further. It’s no wonder many transgender people are moving out of states with hostile policies toward ones thought to be more welcoming. In a recent survey from the Movement Advancement Project, nearly one in ten transgender respondents reported they had moved to a different state because of anti-trans policies and politics, and forty-three percent said they had considered moving for the same reason.

However, not everyone can just pick up and move to another state. For those who remain, document mismatches open their holders to accusations of fraud: if the gender marker on the ID conflicts with their appearance, the assumption is that they are using identification that doesn’t belong to them. Florida has taken this a step further. The state doesn’t just prohibit changing gender on state IDs. An official from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced in a rescission memo that anyone with a different sex marker than the one assigned at birth is “misrepresenting” their gender, which constitutes fraud. A Texas law introduced last year and reintroduced this January goes further still, creating the criminal offense of “gender identity fraud.”

The “fraud” framing has consequences beyond criminal exposure. Not having an ID that matches one’s appearance creates a subordinate form of citizenship. Kansas is one of 13 states that requires photo ID for voting, and several counties have special elections next week. For trans Kansans without passports reflecting their lived gender, the ability to vote now lies with election officials. An understanding frontline worker might not make a fuss when the person in front of them appears “to be a man” (an issue that merits much more than a blog post) but has an F as the sex marker on his ID. However, given the experiences of trans people, they have little reason to count on such understanding. Upcoming elections will show just how much the new law dissuades trans people in Kansas from voting.

Source: The Movement Advancement Project (lgbtmap.org)

Subordinated Citizenship

Problems accessing correct identity documents are not just a gender issue. Black and Latino people are roughly twice as likely as white people to lack government-issued identification, and Black and Indigenous trans people are less likely than white trans people to have updated identity documents.

Gendered administrative burdens operate within existing racialized hierarchies, casting those who fall outside racialized norms of femininity and masculinity as suspect. As more states consider following Kansas’ lead, trans people—particularly Black and Indigenous, immigrant, and disabled trans people—are pushed to the margins of citizenship. By deputizing citizens to sue trans people over restroom use, the Kansas statute institutionalizes vigilantism.

This citizen surveillance ends up ensnaring cisgender women; last year alone there were multiple cases of women deemed “too masculine” to belong in a women’s bathroom. This is especially true for Black cisgender women, whose femininity is compared against ideals of white womanhood. That vigilantism is unlikely to remain confined to restrooms. In a political climate saturated with claims of election fraud, the sporadic reports of voter intimidation at polling places to monitor for (nonexistent) voter fraud will only increase.

SB 244 exemplifies policymaking by other means. It shows that defining and classifying “sex” is not technocratic housekeeping but an exercise of political power. Here, that power is wielded through legislation that humiliates, deters, and possibly disenfranchises those it targets. As similar bills proliferate across the country, these new burdens do not combat the fraud they purport to address. Instead, they function to punish difference under the guise of administrative order.