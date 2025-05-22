Can We Still Govern?

David E Lewis
1d

The smell of Calvinism, that peculiar brand of Protestantism which drove American New England is in the air again.

I can hear Andrew Mellon in the background, "Liquidate labor, liquidate stocks, liquidate farmers, liquidate real estate. It will purge the rottenness out of the system."

What a tragic day for America.

Diane Battista
1d

Many of our elderly use Medicaid.

