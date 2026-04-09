The medical drama “The Pitt” has captured an adoring fan base, a phalanx of awards, and the praise of doctors for its accurate picture of U.S. medical care.. As someone who studies health policy, it also deserves credit for accurately conveying the state of American health policy.

While never mentioning Trump or political parties, the show’s second season offers an almost-real time commentary on how policy changes are affecting health — including ICE agents arresting an ER nurse, a MAHA subplot involving turmeric poisoning, rural hospital closures, research grants cancelled, and chronic burnout faced by ER workers, our last line of defense in a broken US health care system.

It also provided a window into what will cause millions of Americans to lose their health insurance– as Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill rolls out in 2027.

As last week’s episode unfolded, an adolescent boy is brought into the ER having trouble breathing. He has asthma. His frantic mother explains that she lost Medicaid because renewal forms were sent to her old address, and not forwarded. The family is on the hook for $400 a month for the most affordable medication, but that still does not allow them to purchase the ones he was prescribed. Meanwhile, she is stuck in an administrative rabbit hole — tracking down tax returns and wage documentation that is hard to get given the gig nature of her work — in order to restore their coverage.

This one boy’s story represents a huge problem with Medicaid, one that is – by design– going to cause the largest loss of health insurance coverage in US history. As states begin to implement new Medicaid work requirements in January of 2027, the paperwork hurdles, which already cause chaos for millions of Americans, are about to get a lot worse.

Is this realistic? Yes. Larry Levitt, the Executive Vice President for Health Policy at KFF explained that they had consulted with the show to get the details right while also proposing some other storylines The Pitt could adopt.

How bad is it?

Losing Medicaid coverage–among those still eligible–is a longstanding problem. In The Journal of Economic Perspectives, we provided a specific example:

By the age of five, Abel Sewell had survived cancer and was receiving monthly blood tests to ensure his leukemia had not returned. The tests were covered by TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, until, at a regular doctor’s visit, his mother discovered that the coverage had lapsed. Abel’s mother spent months fighting to get their coverage restored, ultimately taking out a second months fighting to get their coverage restored, ultimately taking out a second mortgage on their home to manage the mounting health care debt that came from being uninsured. The family very much wanted health services, and were willing to endure significant hardships to get it. Between 2016 and 2019, almost 250,000 children in Tennessee lost coverage. What happened? The Sewells, like many others, said they never received the TennCare renewal forms. Even those who did receive the renewal packets often struggled to complete the 47 pages. Failure to return forms accounted for 67 percent of those who lost coverage, and it seems likely that many of them did not receive the forms due to outdated mailing addresses.

These types of administrative burdens significantly reduce health insurance coverage. It’s incredibly common for people to get kicked off Medicaid–and then to quickly reenroll. For example, among children in 2018, nearly half of those losing coverage regained it within a year—and most were likely still eligible when they lost it.

People need to be aware when it’s time to renew their benefits, and also understand how to actually get through the process. Similar to the mother in the Pitt, because low-income individuals tend to move a lot, beneficiaries often don’t receive notifications that they need to renew.

Knowing you need to renew is just one part of what makes the process so difficult. A recent survey of Medicaid beneficiaries found widespread problems. Almost 60 percent of people renewing their coverage reported problems such as long waits for help, confusion over which documents to submit, and state agencies losing submitted forms and documentation.

There is no shortage of horror stories. Florida was sued by Medicaid beneficiaries who had their coverage terminated, but received notices of that termination which were impossible to decipher. One mother of two received a notification of coverage loss for her entire family, which buried the notice on page 8 of a 12 page document. Her 2 year old, with cystic fibrosis, needs constant medical care. A review of her recorded calls to a help-line noted that she received “conflicting, confusing, and inaccurate information.”

In perhaps one of the more dystopian cases, a blind woman lost her Medicaid coverage because the state sent digital notices to her, instead of her caregiver who handled her paperwork. She couldn’t read the notice. She was one of many eligible beneficiaries who lost coverage, including many postpartum mothers whose insurance is supposed to be maintained for 12 months after the birth of a child.

The coverage loss not only has implications for beneficiaries, it has large implications for overall program costs. People moving on and off the program substantially increases administrative costs, since new enrollments are more onerous than renewing existing clients. By one estimate, churn costs between $400-$600 per person.

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It’s going to get a lot worse

The problem is only going to get worse. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, which added work requirements to Medicaid, will be rolled out in January of 2027.

While on the surface, work requirements may seem benign, the reality is that it will tie people up in paperwork that will lead to massive coverage loss. The details of work requirements also do not reflect the reality of a gig or service economy, where hours fluctuate, and documentation might be sparse.

Almost 90 percent of those subject to the work requirements are either exempt or are working. Current projections are that most of the people who will lose coverage will, in fact, still be eligible. In addition to figuring out how to document their employment, a complicated task for people with work lives dominated by unstable employment, multiple jobs, and gig work, beneficiaries will need to recertify twice a year, instead of the current practice of once a year. Prior evidence points to the damage that will result, both in the administrative costs to process these applications, as well as the increased risk that people will erroneously lose coverage.

The Trump Administration is undermining the most feasible solution

There is a way to reduce the coverage loss that comes during renewal processes. States are legally require to attempt automated (ex parte) renewals by drawing on administrative data — such as state tax records — that can verify eligibility. Instead of filling out forms and providing documentation, the state can simply verify your eligibility, automatically reenroll you, based on data they already have on hand.

Indeed, by July of 2024, over half of Medicaid renewals were effectively automated. This compared to less than one-quarter or renewals just a year earlier. The significant improvement was instigated by a series of reforms and capacity supports implemented by the Biden Administration.

The use of these automated processes has the potential to offset significant amounts of coverage loss associated with the new work requirements. But the Trump administration has already made it harder for states to automate renewals by rolling back a series of state administrative flexibilities. Between June and July of 2025 alone — when many policy flexibilities started to expire — ex parte renewals dropped by 6 percentage points.

Conservative organizations have started to target automated Medicaid renewals, arguing it’s “fraud by design.” Conservative states are responding, proposing laws to prevent or limit their Medicaid agencies from doing automated renewals, including bills in Texas and Louisiana.

More broadly, the Trump Administration’s focus on fraud, including in the Medicaid program, will incentivize states to make application and renewal processes harder. The unprecedented withholding of $259 million in Minnesota’s Medicaid funding, despite no meaningful evidence of large scale fraud in the program, is a warning to other states. Indeed, the head of CMS, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has since threatened other states, including Maine, California, Florida, and New York.

We don’t make everyone who gets help paying for their insurance face these burdens

If you’re tempted to think, “Well, it’s not ideal, but sometimes we have to exert a bit of effort to get help,” you might want to consider how most private insurance works. Americans with employer-based health insurance receive large tax subsidies to reduce the costs of that coverage, comparable in scale to spending on Medicaid and CHIP, but don’t face equivalent administrative burdens. Indeed, the role of government is so invisible that most people don’t even realize that it’s subsidizing their insurance in the first place.

If you have employer based coverage, imagine engaging in a process similar to that of Medicaid beneficiaries to obtain your employer based subsidy–complicated applications, confusing requirements for documentation, and hit or miss communication when you need to renew your benefit annually.

What’s coming in January 2027

As states stare down the January 2027 deadline to implement Medicaid work requirements, there is growing concern about their capacity to actually implement them —and the consequences for the public if they fail.

Even with well designed administrative procedures, it will be very difficult to implement work requirements without coverage loss among the eligible. But states are making clear they are struggling to meet the current timeline — and the federal government is doing very little to help. They still haven’t released guidance to states regarding the specific rules they will need to follow to implement them, leaving states guessing, even as the deadline rapidly approaches.

The consequences for the public will be devastating. The story dramatized on The Pitt will become an all-too common occurrence across the American health care system.