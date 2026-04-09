Can We Still Govern?

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Martha Howell's avatar
Martha Howell
9h

We can have bombs, ballrooms, love planes, and penal colonies with our tax dollars, but if our kids get sick they can't have healthcare. Our society is sick.

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