If you have managed any sort of career, there is usually some person, or maybe a few people, you think of as a mentor. A person who made a crucial difference at a formative moment in your early life.

If you get a group of academics around a table, the discussion of mentorship often centers around a standard question: “how did I choose to do a PhD?” The path is not always obvious, especially if, like me, you are a first generation college graduate.

What I have found is that for a surprising number of people the answer is “because someone told me I could do it.” Some credible person told them they could be part of this opaque world of scholarship, and perhaps helped them to get there. Usually, a second person did the actual work of mentoring them into the profession.

For me, that person — who both told me to do a PhD and then mentored me through it — was one and the same: Patricia Wallace Ingraham.

Pat Ingraham (L) with Sally Coleman Selden, Photo is from around 2000.

I moved to the Maxwell School of Public Affairs at Syracuse University in 1997 to do my Masters in Public Administration, my first class was co-taught by Pat Ingraham and Phil Joyce, on the topic of Public Administration and Democracy. Pat saw something in me, and hired me as a research assistant. Later that fall she encouraged me to apply for the PhD program. I did, and worked with her for the next four years and after I graduated.

All of this was new to me. The idea of a job where I could read, write and do research as a college professor was entirely foreign. It was a world she helped me first to see, and then to feel a sense of membership.

Pat was running a new research institute, and needed students who could fill gaps in the priorities of our funders. Those needs reshaped my life. I vividly remember passing her in the hallway at the Maxwell School where she told me I was going to take charge of a project studying government performance. Not something I had planned! But it became the basis of my dissertation, and much of my early research career.

Pat helped me to learn how to write as a scholar. I found my voice over time, but certainly began by mimicking hers, and then gradually figuring out who I was from there. She pushed me to think about big questions - to emphasize that the study of government is not some small technical challenge. It is also the study of democracy.

Pat’s research engaged in the contradiction and value tradeoffs inherent in public administration.

She documented how the public sector consistently turned to the private sector for reform models, which often did not work because of the environment and constraints of the public sector (pay-for-performance systems being an obvious example, with the brilliantly titled “Of Pigs in Pokes and Policy Diffusion”).

She made the case for better understanding the components of state capacity.

She wrote about how the US system of governance featured an uneasy tension between the desire for political responsiveness and apolitical merit.

Some of this work was out of step with the move toward more positivist research models in social sciences during her career. It was also simultaneously an engagement with perennial concerns, and ahead of it’s time: the tensions between politics and administration that she documented are no longer in check, with the desire for responsiveness now decimating the merit system. The topic of state capacity has jumped from being a niche academic area to one that has become more broadly central to discussions of governance, amidst a prevailing sense that American state capacity is in decline. DOGE is the ultimate example of private sector guys weakening rather than improving government.

All of this is to say is that much of the social sciences and the broader intellectual world of governance would have done well to pay attention to Pat’s research agenda.

Pat brought her own contradictions. She was a smiling and beatific presence but also tough. She had succeeded as an academic at a time and in a field where there was plenty of sexism, and bore the scars and grudges of academic politics. She suffered from severe arthritis throughout her life, which doctors had told her would mean she could not have children or a successful career. She did both. She was more likely to make light of her condition rather than complain, but if you spent much time with her you could see the slight grimaces that indicated that pain was never far away. Her grace and warmth were real, as was her strength.

I learned that Pat had passed away via an email, early in the morning, in a hotel in Seoul, Korea. I was attending a conference in the field that Pat had directed me toward. My wife, who I met in the PhD program that Pat encouraged me to join, slept beside me. Our two children in the room next door. It is fair to say that my family, profession and entire life, which I could not have imagined when I met her at the age of 21, was fundamentally because of Pat.

We had stayed in touch after she retired, exchanging the occasional email. On a couple of occasions we had lunch and dinner. We exchanged tears and expressions of love many years after our working relationship ended. When I saw her last year, she was as sharp as ever, and dismayed by what she saw as the abandonment of a commitment to the public interest by those seeking to dismantle merit in the public service.

What do our mentors give us?

It varies by relationship, of course. Some of it is technical knowledge, about how to complete the tasks of our profession. More important is tacit knowledge, the invisible rules of the game: when to talk, when to listen, what to say and how to say it. How does your profession work? What are its norms? And when do you break them? Access to networks and connections. When to be kind and when to be tough.

Some of most basic things our mentors give us are the most important. A word of encouragement. A sense of confidence. A feeling that someone out there has your back. Room to grow. A start.

I realize that this post is more about me than about Pat. But that’s the way, isn’t it? We view others through our lens, our needs and wants, what they did to us or for us.

For the academic mentor-mentee relationship, the influence of the mentor has such an outsize impact in a profession that is opaque, structured like a guild, where smart young people are plentiful, apprenticeship opportunities are limited, and the element of self-interest for the mentee is inescapable. By some estimates, half of those who start their PhD never complete it. Having a good mentor makes success much more likely.

For the mentor, they get help, and an intellectual legacy — mentees are sometimes referred to as academic children or grandchildren. For example, PhDs will compare lineages, seeking to find a common academic grandparent — the mentor to your mentor.

Pat, to her credit, transcended that dynamic of self-interest. I suspect she would have waved away my tendency toward neurotic overthinking in trying to interrogate the nature of our relationship, with something like: “Just do good work, and take care of the people around you.” She was good at that. Keeping it simple, giving clear and positive direction. Injecting a good dose of her North Dakotan common sense. I think she would appreciate it if I end on a practical note.

If there are any useful takeaways from these reflections, it is: