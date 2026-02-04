South Park presents Kristi Noem and Pete Hegseth as competing content creators.

If you go to the Department of Homeland Security website, you can read the following headline…

…and press release from May 28, 2025.

Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “This threat comes not even a year after President Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania and less than two weeks after former FBI Director Comey called for the President’s assassination. All politicians and members of the media should take notice of these repeated attempts on President Trump’s life and tone down their rhetoric. I will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure the protection of President Trump.

Alongside his name and picture, the DHS even provides the threatening letter the immigrant wrote to President Trump. As the Associated Press reports: “The White House and Trump supporters played up his arrest as a major success in the administration’s crackdown on immigration.”

But none of it is true.

The immigrant in question, Ramon Morales-Reyes, never wrote the letter. Demetric Scott did. Scott had assaulted Morales-Reyes, stabbing him with a box-cutter, and then stealing his bike. When Scott was arrested, he had an idea. He could make the case against him disappear if the victim disappeared. But how could he do so? He started writing letters threatening Trump, posing as the immigrant he assaulted.

Amazingly, this worked. Morales-Reyes was arrested by ICE shortly after dropping his child off to school. But investigators quickly concluded the threats were a sham and that Morales-Reyes, who is functionally illiterate and cannot speak fluent English, could not have written the letters. That did not stop DHS. Even after that point they accused Morales-Reyes of threatening Trump, which in turn triggered death threats against his family.

Eventually, the Trump administration put a disclaimer at the bottom of the page featuring the original press release, which remains online and unchanged:

Disclaimer: “This criminal illegal alien is no longer under investigation for threats against the President, but will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings as he is in the country illegally with previous arrests for felony hit and run, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.”

All of this is, to say the least, disputed and misleading. It does not reflect that a) Scott confessed he wrote the letters, a crime he was just convicted of, b) because he believed DHS would do his bidding to remove a vulnerable witness. Morales-Reyes has applied for a U-visa (which allows crime victims to remain in the US if they help authorities) and Wisconsin court records provide no information that he was involved in previous criminal cases.

Set aside the disputed nature of the immigrant’s history, why can’t the DHS simply admit they were wrong here, or at least remove the page that still provides misleading information to the public?

This is, I think, one small measure of our lives under a clicktatorship. The story of an immigrant threatening Donald Trump is content that is simply too good to give up, whether or not its true. And so it stays online.

The corruption of the clicktatorship is seemingly never-ending. Shortly after the White House was caught using AI to misrepresent the arrest of protestors who had entered a church, they posted about the arrest of journalists covering the protest. In this case, the DOJ was invoking a law designed to protect Black churches from the KKK in order to arrest multiple Black journalists covering anti-immigrant protests. The deeply serious threats to our democracy becomes the basis of an online troll featuring a chain emoji.

The clicktatorship is on the rise, but that does not mean it is smart. Given that multiple judges found no basis for a charge, the arrests seems to be unlikely to result in anything other than harassment of the journalists while also elevating their stature. It feeds the online right, but generates a backlash from everyone else.

This week I wrote more in The Atlantic about the clicktatorship. Some key excerpts are quoted below.

Gregory Bovino, the man who became the face of Donald Trump’s Minneapolis crackdown, lost his job as the Border Patrol’s “commander at large” after agents he oversaw shot and killed Alex Pretti. Bovino also reportedly lost his X account, a development that may seem trivial until you remember: Bovino loves to post. In the two days after Pretti died, Bovino relentlessly trolled Democrats who condemned the shooting—and defended Border Patrol agents as the real victims. When Representative Eric Swalwell wrote on X that ICE officers should walk off the job to protest the killing, Bovino replied: “I was thinking the same for you.” At about 1 a.m. last Monday, Bovino replied to a user who said he would “never pay for a beer again” after mocking Swalwell: “Lol!! 🍺 🍻 🍺 🍻 🍺 🍻.” Getting silenced on X is, and I realize how absurd it sounds, the worst professional fate a Trump official can face. It signals that Bovino is no longer a player in an administration that has, from top to bottom, merged a social-media-first worldview with authoritarian tendencies.

When I contacted the White House about the story, a spokesperson, told me: “The success of the White House’s social media pages speak for itself. Through engaging posts and banger memes, we are successfully communicating the President’s extremely popular agenda.” This was the same spokesperson who posted this “banger meme” after a reporter asked her about the White House using AI to adjust images of arrestees.

The traditional values of government communication — more formal language, caution in making unverified factual claims, seeking to appeal to as many members of the public as possible — had their constraints., but they avoided, for example, public officials making false and incendiary claims in the hours after a tragedy. For example, Stephen Miller posted that Alex Pretti was “an assassin who tried to murder federal agents” and Vice President J.D. Vance reposted the claim. Such actions fit a poster’s logic: posting quickly is better than posting correctly. The goal is to shape the narrative, rather than to inform the public. To generate clicks, rather than get it right.

One thing I wanted to unpack more is how much the authoritarianism interacts with a very online mindset in toxic ways. My sense is that this is going to be an ongoing and growing concern for the next couple of years:

Poster brain and authoritarianism reinforce each other: They thrive on conspiracy theories, lack all restraint, and jump to extreme solutions….Meanwhile, government budget proposals and strategy documents now read like Truth Social posts, replete with online tropes. The White House website now alleges that President Obama hosted terrorists, speculates that Hunter Biden had cocaine in the White House, and says that “it was the Democrats who staged the real insurrection” on January 6, 2021. Social media and authoritarian regimes have one other negative tendency in common: They feed information bubbles. Online, people select into circles of those they already agree with. In nondemocratic regimes, senior officials wall themselves off from reality because their underlings are afraid to deliver bad news. In both cases, the bubbles encourage radical actions rather than compromise—doubling down rather than moderation.

Civil servants who care about professional norms and their own reputation do not want to work under such conditions. A total of 14 DOJ lawyers have resigned from the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office. This sort of exodus is seeing the former DOJ Chief of Staff advertising on X to try to find new lawyers who want to serve in an authoritarian regime.

And the type of people who apply to fill such roles under these conditions are likely to be very online right wingers not especially bothered by the violations that caused other employees to exit. The mediocrities who otherwise could never to expect to be handed what used to be a prestigious position. The clicktatorship may not be deep, but as it wields government power without professional constraint, it becomes a threat to us all.