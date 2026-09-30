Can We Still Govern?

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Lewis Dalven's avatar
Lewis Dalven
Sep 30

Your point about the media bubble in which Trumpers reside is too true. My news sources are all reporting this incident with the same depth and context as you are, but theirs will omit the fact check, the background, and the retractions…if any are made. All they will hear are the innuendos and take the implied conspiracy as established. If pushed, roll the “whatabouts”.

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1 reply by Don Moynihan
Greg Rogers's avatar
Greg Rogers
Sep 30

Another reform of the Legislative Branch is to require the Senator or House Rep to take a sworn oath to tell the truth in any hearing or procedure involving requiring a witness to take such an oath.

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