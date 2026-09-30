If you were on social media, there is a very good chance you saw clips from the Senate hearing that grilled Jack Smith, the former special prosecutor who investigated Trump.

You might have gotten the impression that Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt tried to nail Smith on something, but ended up looking like a fool because he could not tell the difference between the Atlanta Hawks and the female Iowa Hawkeyes team. That is certainly what the headlines conveyed.

Even so, you might be confused about exactly what happened. I certainly was. You can watch the key moments here:

Basically, Schmitt insinuates that Smith attended an Atlanta Hawks game, flashing a poster with some supposedly damning texts. A visibly confused Smith asks to see the poster…

…while Schmitt suggests he has perjured himself by denying he went to a Hawks game on February 3rd. (Perjury traps being how Republicans are trying to incriminate their enemies in the absence of actual evidence).

Senator Amy Klobuchar gives Smith some room to try to figure out what happened, where he recalls he went to a Caitlin Clark game at the University of Maryland. Clark was an Iowa Hawkeye at the time. Klobuchar, good midwestern sports fan that she is, suggests that maybe Senator Schmitt confused the Hawks and the Hawkeyes. At this point, Schmitt and his staffers no longer look quite so smug.

But still…what happened? I tried to figure this out because I was genuinely confused. Schmitt was saying Smith went to a Hawks game. His evidence was texts that mention "Jack" but no texts from Smith. How was this supposed to be plausible evidence? So lets walk through it.

Look again at this poster that Schmitt flashed briefly:

The important think to understand is that it features two very different set of actors that Schmitt tries, and fails, to connect. Group 1: Fani Willis was a Georgia (Fulton County) District Attorney who was discovered to have had a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, whom she appointed as special prosecutor to investigate Trump. Or more simply, a hated Trump enemy. Group 2: J.P. Cooney is a staffer who worked for Smith, and Gavin Wallach appears to be a US Marshal, who plausibly worked security for Smith. We were offered no evidence that they are connected with Willis beyond their co-existence on the poster.

Here is what I think happened, based on a theory from Lisa Rubin at MS Now:

Schmitt’s staff were looking for a gotcha they could use against Smith. They accessed Wallach’s texts, possibly via friendly sources at the FBI or Department of Justice. They found a string of texts about a basketball game featuring the Hawks/Hawkeyes. They thought “the Hawks - wait, they play in Atlanta - which is where Fani Willis lives.” Ladies and gentleman, we got him.

Another possibility, consistent with Schmitt’s statements was that the Hawks game was the only NBA or NCAA mens game on at that time, and so when his staff googled basketball games on that date, they focused on the Atlanta game. In this theory, there was no confusion between the Hawks and Hawkeyes, just a coincidence. A reporter who has seen the texts say there was no mention of the Hawks or Hawkeyes.

If so, the Schmitt team just looks more incompetent. There five other NBA games on the same date. (It also reflects the point that Schmitt’s team could not imagine Smith went to a women’s game, even though Clark we mentioned elsewhere in texts between staff). The Hawks game started at 7.30pm but other games started at 8.00 or 8.30, so if the texts were timestamped for around 7.30, that hardly seems definitive. After all, the game Smith actually attended started at 8pm. There were also mens NCAA games, including a Duke-UNC game that started at 6.30.

And that really is it. They thought they had evidence that Smith went to a basketball game in the same city as Willis. They didn’t. For example, some cursory googling would have discovered there is no “Row 109” at the Hawks venue that was mentioned in the texts.

The Schmitt team did did not explain their sourcing, and it is an important question. Is it a problem if the security agents who are protecting public officials can become de facto sources of information for investigations of those officials? What are the rules and standards by which such texts are given to Congress? By contrast, the January 6 Commission was unable to get deleted Secret Service texts.

But even if they did place Smith at the Hawks game, they had zero evidence that Smith met with Willis. The theory was that the day after Willis admitted to the affair, becoming the focus of withering national attention, she decided that was the perfect time to hang out with another incredibly visible Trump enemy. At an NBA game. It was necessary to coordinate their secret conspiracy, in person, at a public event.

Eric Schmitt was the Attorney General, the chief law officer, for the state of Missouri. And this was his big gotcha, the takedown that generated this level of smugness? Look at him. He really thought he had something.

Schmitt proclaimed that Smith had lied under oath, even though it was Schmitt who made false claims before the Senate. It was a grotesque form of McCarthyism that has become all too common, involving elected officials launching baseless accusations. The difference in this case was not that the claim was a lie, but it was a lie debunked in real time, meaning that Schmitt looked like a fool rather than getting a free media cycle.

What in the world was he thinking? The short answer is that he wasn’t. The reality is that Schmitt and company operate in a world where facts and logic are frequently inconvenient.

And here we need to step back to look at the bigger picture. The Schmitt takedown of Smith was not slapdash, but part of what seemed to be a well-coordinated effort. Hours before the hearing, Axios ran a piece touting Schmitt as a likely Vice Presidential pick for JD Vance, leading with “We hear the VP views Schmitt, 51, as trustworthy, intelligent, articulate and a deft political operator.” Indeed.

The Schmitt campaign got a boost from luminaries like Matt Gaetz who declared him an “intellectual giant”.

If the idea was that Schmitt would use the day to burnish his credentials as a VP pick, then it did not go quite as planned…unless you were in a right-wing media bubble.

For example, after the hearing, Schmitt went on the Charlie Kirk Show where the hosts congratulated him on a “great moment” because he “caught out” Smith. Schmitt did not correct them, but did at least look uncomfortable when they replayed the supposed “great moment.”

Sean Hannity posted, and then deleted, praise for Schmitt for putting Smith on the spot.

Benny Johnson, the right wing commentator, simply claimed that Smith had perjured himself. (It seems like he also later deleted his post).

The larger point here is that Schmitt pursued an incredibly thin claim because within the MAGAverse, the idea that Willis and Smith were coordinating is seen as a) an important conspiracy that must be proven and which b) vindicates Trump instead of a) who cares? and b) no it doesn’t.

So Schmitt marched to war not with any real weapons but on a cloud of conspiracy theories. He saw no need to connect the dots, merely to claim that dots exist.

What is just as interesting is how primed the right-wing media was to turn the gotcha moment into a scandal. Some of them, like Turning Point and Johnson, just pretended it had all gone to plan, even with Schmitt himself was stepping away from his perjury claims. If those are your media sources, you would be convinced that Schmitt did, indeed, have a great moment. If those are your media sources, may I suggest going outside and touching grass?

Under these conditions, its actually not clear if Schmitt’s self-humiliation was disqualifying or simply a necessary hazing to prove his loyalty. He is, after all, aiming to be VP for someone who lied about immigrants eating pets. They are both part of a movement that refuses to acknowledge that their party lost the presidential election in 2020. Schmitt aims to lead a group that views acknowledging error as a form of weakness. If the goal was to prove Schmitt had more loyalty than scruples, then maybe he really did have a great moment.