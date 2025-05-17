Can We Still Govern?

David E Lewis
The Tech Bro Philosophy, "fake it till you make it," is false ab initio.

Steve Jobs and Bill Gates didn't fake anything (for long at any rate). They produced quality products for less than what people would pay for them.

Liz Holmes, by contrast, was faking it. She knew only enough about human biology and serum testing to convince investors to invest. The product not only didn't arrive but NEVER would have arrived.

DOGE is working similarly. There are no substantial frauds to uncover. The US Government has been streamlined, over and over. It has done more with less for decades.

DOGE will never "make it" after "faking it."

Similarly Trump's tariff policy, which, at core, is based on the belief that replacing high and corporate income taxes with tariffs will lead to higher federal tax receipts.

In the event, this will prove disastrous. Consider the experience from 1919-1935. Fortunately the US wasn't a debtor back then.

We are now.

If I could upload the graph straight I would but here's a Bsky post with it.

https://bsky.app/profile/capemaydave.bsky.social/post/3lpeqba434s24

Patricia Jaeger
"A trademark of DOGE was the toxic combination of arrogance and ignorance." So very true. I'm a retired academic and I quickly discovered that some 18-21 year olds truly believe that they know more than you can possibly teach them. I discovered that this is really immaturity, and that the vast number of them do mature past this point. It appears that many DOGE employees haven't matured. As an accountant and CPA, I am infuriated at the idea that DOGE employees, instead of CPAs, are making decisions on waste, inefficiency and fraud, even though they have no education or training to do so; they are not doing audits. It's as if you have some 20 year cutting you open and throwing away organs that he doesn't understand or care about. Your discussion fully explains the willful damage they're doing. I'm old enough to remember learning to diagram sentences. This was a visual way to show the structure of a sentence, how words relate to each other, their grammatical role, and the relationships between the elements - the forest and the trees. It's been my experience that you have to understand not only your area of expertise, but also how your area receives information from others, and how you pass information along. It's all part of a big system and it only works if all the small systems work. Let's hope that when DOGE whimpers off it'll be possible to fix what they've broken. It'll take a lot of time and money that will obliterate any so-called "savings". We've lost so much institutional expertise.

