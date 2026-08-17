Can We Still Govern?

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Michael Barzelay's avatar
Michael Barzelay
8h

An excellent level-setting piece on this topic!

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1 reply by Don Moynihan
Marcy Murninghan's avatar
Marcy Murninghan
6h

One of your best, methinks! You've revitalized the true meaning of "public administration" while acknowledging the need for bipartisan repair and reform. From crisis comes opportunity, evoking the best of Scotty Campbell, Jeff Pressman, Thomas Kuhn, Joe Califano, John Gardner, et al. Thank you!

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