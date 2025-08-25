Can We Still Govern?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry Bachofer's avatar
Henry Bachofer
1d

Thanks. I found your mark-up of the letter particularly useful in showing how not to write an explanation of the requirements. It would also be helpful to see a well-written version of such a notice.

My principal objections to "work requirements" has more to do with the nature of the work done by people without employer-paid medical insurance (gig-employment, part-time employment, multiple 'part-time' jobs, 'partial shift' work, etc.) For example, if you work 0.4 (two days a week) you'll only work 64 hours in a typical month. And then there's the problem of how to "stack" the various "alternative" methods of compliance for a person taking care of kids, disabled parents, going to school, etc.. The paperwork burden on the applicant/recipient to document all of that — and on the civil servant who has to verify that — is, to say the least, challenging. But I've seen very little discussion of those issues in the media. Instead, there's just the "picture" painted by Republicans of so-called "welfare queens" and young adult (typically male) slackers — even I've seen no data documenting the extent of either.

A problem that you don't touch on has to do with the way Medicaid is identified. I have a fair amount of experience helping people understand their Medicare coverage. Many, many people have said to me that they aren't covered by Medicare — they will say their insurance is from Blue Cross or another plan. Even though Medicare Advantage coverage is Medicare coverage (just not "traditional" Medicare) these plans are seldom identified as Medicare., being called things like "Essence Advantage Select" or "Humana Gold Plus". Medicaid has a similar problem. In your letter, for example, the program is referred to as "Granite Advantage Health Care Program" — I assume this is what NH calls it's Medicaid program. This gets more complicated if, like Medicare, a Medicaid program delivers coverage to "private" managed care plans.

All of this complexity is important if the goal is not to minimize the number of people without the ability to pay for medical care, but instead to maximize the number of people without coverage. Which in my decades of experience seems to be the long-held goal of Republicans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leon Rubis's avatar
Leon Rubis
20h

I hope that all state communications about this new requirement note that it was imposed by Trump and his extremist MAGA GOP wingnuts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Moynihan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture