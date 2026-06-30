Can We Still Govern?

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Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
13h

Don’t forget to breathe. (I hope that doesn’t come off as trite. I just figure you all are in frontline disaster mode. Breathing helps.)

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