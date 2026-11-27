The USAID website has been transformed. What once held a detailed accounting of US foreign aid now uses taxpayer resources to discredit itself. It is modeled on the Twitter Files. Maybe some people will fall for it, but it is such a tired playbook at this point. The bigger scandal is the grotesque hypocrisy this represents on multiple levels.

Let me explain…

Their conspiracy theories about USAID proved bogus…

A quick recap on USAID. Elon Musk’s DOGE killed the primary American foreign aid agency. Musk was driven by a series of conspiracy including the claim that USAID was funding Hamas, helped create Covid, rigged elections, was funding media and, uh, rap music. He claimed former USAID administrator Samantha Power was stealing millions from the government. At the time I wrote:

Musk elevated these conspiracy theories to the mainstream on his social media platform X, reposting a small group of fringe accounts on X and promoting posts from Mike Benz, a former Trump administration official and key voice behind USAID conspiracy theories. Benz has argued that “USAID is notorious for funding the darkest, most controversial, most horrifying projects known to all of mankind” and Musk believed him. In the space of a year, Musk engaged with or elevated Benz’s messaging 160 times.

Benz worked at the State Department for a grand total of eight weeks during Trump’s first term, but used that time to portray himself as an insider exposing a corrupt foreign aid regime. He had posted far right ideas for years, but found that his claims of a wide-ranging corruption and censorship to disempower conservatives resonated with Republicans and people like Musk.

So once Musk was in charge of USAID, he could uncover these conspiracies and prosecute the wrongdoers. Well…that never happened. Because the conspiracy theories were, as is typical with conspiracy theories, some out-of-context facts that were blown into something wildly different. For example, the claim that USAID was supporting Hamas was based on the reality that USAID funds were providing emergency health support to refugees in Gaza…a province in Mozambique. Totally different Gaza! Not the same thing!

USAID was an instrument of soft power for America, which inevitably sometimes put it in conflict with local politics (which is one reason Russia and China cheered its demise). It also meant that it sometimes worried about the effects of disinformation on the lives of people it tried to help. It is absolutely the case that disinformation on social media has fueled violence in the places USAID worked in, including genocide. Caring about such things does not mean that USAID was a “viper’s nest of radical-left Marxists who hate America,” and “a criminal organization” that Musk claimed, echoing Benz. Not the same thing!

What Musk, and DOGE, did do was to shut down USAID, ending some of the most effective public health programs in the world. The very legitimate rage that hundreds of thousands or even millions of people have been condemned to death as a result is something that has stalked Musk and others involved. Musk testily insisted that “zero” people died as a result of his interventions when asked about it. While there might be debate about the true number, it is not zero.

The end of USAID is a trail of blood that follows Musk, DOGE, and all involved in creating the conspiracy theories that led to its demise.

…so now they are creating fresh conspiracy theories

What if I were to tell you the same guys who failed to find evidence of the claims they used to shut down USAID now have a new set of conspiracy theories to sell you: USAID was engaged in censorship. It does not have quite the same punch as rigging elections or funding terrorists, but it might make you a bit less likely to accept what is now the conventional wisdom about USAID, i.e. that it was actually a fairly effective agency that saved a lot of lives, at least compared to bombing the shit out of random countries.

Former DOGEr Ed “Big Balls” Coristine announced the release of the “USAID Files” on Musk’s platform.

Benz also announced the file dump. Indeed, he was hired by the Trump administration a year ago for just this purpose Suitably enough, his announcement involved using AI to create fake images.

This is a familiar playbook

This is a familiar playbook, down to the terminology. “USAID Files” self-consciously evokes “the Twitter Files.” Elon Musk invited a series of handpicked journalists to dig through internal Twitter documents to justify one of the core claims he made for buying the company and purging senior leadership: that it was involved in censorship of views like his own.

Journalists being journalists, they lined up to see what they could find, including Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss (who Taibbi now works for — small world!) and Michael Shellenberger. What they found was…not much. Basically a company struggling with complex moderation challenges.

Nevertheless, some involved, especially Taibbi and Shellenberger, found Republicans who would join them in claiming there was a “censorship industrial complex.” The result was basically a license to pursue liberals who had raised concerns about content. The accusations triggered Congressional subpoenas, lawsuits, and shutting down of organizations that tracked disinformation. And tech companies modified their moderation standards.

Aligned news media like the New York Post lined up to push the claims, including attacks on individual employees. Musk amplified those attacks, falsely suggesting that one Twitter employee, Yoel Roth (who is on the cover of the Post below), was a pedophile. Roth subsequently was forced to sell his home and go into hiding.

The USAID Files runs the same playbook. Shellenberger is even back to replay the censorship industrial complex hits. Friendly media are there to boost the story. Here is the New York Post again with a reporter (formerly of the Daily Caller).

On X, Senator Eric Schmitt called on DOJ to investigate what he labeled “the biggest money laundering scam perpetrated on the American taxpayer in U.S. history.” Schmitt, best known for making a gigantic ass of himself when trying to entrap Jack Smith, reminded people that as Missouri Attorney General he sued the Biden administration for alleged censorship, drawing directly on Benz’s claims. It really is the same cast of characters.

The fake scandal will also be used to oppose increases in foreign aid

Schmitt also pointed out that the new attack on USAID was not merely about rewriting history, but a response to the Democrats taking over Congress: “the Democrats are coming into Congress with the stated purpose of empowering the foreign policy establishment all over again. To counter this Republicans should rally around the idea of cutting the outrageous funding we send overseas. Enough.”

This is also the reason why Russ Vought, who has been ignoring Congressional demands to release foreign aid, is promoting USAID Files: “We just put out the USAID files yesterday with more batches to come. Contracts are being closed out. It takes time. We are prepared to fight the Dems reopening it vigorously.”

Another Shellenberger nothingburger

For all the posturing, the reason the New York Post, Schmitt or Vought do not specify any specific legal violations is that none have been shown to exist. The biggest story in the Post is that Power’s team did not do a press release when she met with senior officials at Meta. Accomplished propagandists like Benz or Shellenberger can turn such trivia into conspiratorial suggestions, and maybe even trigger investigations and political harassment campaigns. But real news needs actual facts.

One big problem here is that there is no one in the government who is defending USAID. There are no leaders or spokespersons to provide context or explanations. In this respect, it’s an easy target, since there is little organized pushback. Most people, including most journalists, are not going to wade through the details, giving the propagandists the first crack at writing the defining headlines.

The website itself does not specify any wrongdoing. It’s basically a data dump of files that came up when Coristine (presumably) did a word search for terms like “disinformation” and the like.

So how would neutral or pro-USAID people assess the data dump?

Mike Masnick, who writes about free speech and social media at Techdirt, wrote on Bluesky that

everything I’ve looked at so far is pretty normal stuff (similar to the “Twitter Files”), in which they talk about perfectly reasonable (non-coercive) interventions (flagging content to platforms to see if it violates policies) along with a clear awareness of the “coercion” line they can’t cross. Basically, this is cherry-picked documents, showing normal, non-controversial activities by USAID, presented in a conspiratorial manner by a DOGE bro, to pretend that USAID was “censoring” people.

In short: it’s the same theatrical bullshit as the Twitter Files.

A former USAID official wrote:

But what did these salacious documents reveal? Government employees, doing government work. To protect our partners from murderous regimes, to fight Russian disinformation, to stop violent propaganda in places like Myanmar, where the UN’s top court just ruled that the military committed genocide against the Rohingya.

The former USAID administrator Samantha Power issued a statement saying:

When Elon Musk dismantled USAID, DOGE and Mike Benz gained access to hundreds of thousands of files on the work the Agency did — preventing disease, alleviating poverty, and responding to humanitarian emergencies. They also shut down the USAID website, erasing its extremely detailed accounting of more than 6,000 USAID programs being carried out in 100+ countries. Nearly two years later, as the human costs of USAID’s dismantlement mount, this is what the Trump administration released? 248 cherry-picked files of webinars, staff chat logs, and meetings with tech companies. Nothing that backs up their false, sweeping claims of fraud and abuse. Just evidence of USAID staff working diligently and transparently, as directed by Congress, to take on tasks like countering dangerous Chinese disinformation overseas and encouraging tech companies to combat the kinds of viral lies that targeted the Rohingya on Facebook — lies that helped fuel what the ICJ last week ruled was genocide. The release of these documents seems aimed at justifying actions that have caused irreparable harm, including countless deaths. But it only draws further attention to the Trump administration’s increasingly aggressive efforts to privilege the interests of big tech over those of the broader public. The incoming Congress will rightly be examining the Trump administration’s lawless dismantling of USAID, and it will be taking steps to significantly strengthen U.S. foreign assistance delivery. But it should also now investigate the reckless release of internal government deliberations for partisan purposes, and, modest though it sounds, it should use its authority to restore the USAID website to its original form. Let the American people see the full picture of what USAID has done in the world, not this baffling hodge-podge chosen by people who will do anything to avoid taking responsibility for their lethal mistakes.

Again, recall the accusations that Benz and Musk made about USAID. It toppled governments and funded terrorists! It was “funding the darkest, most controversial, most horrifying projects known to all of mankind.”

But having been given free rein to uncover wrongdoing, Benz found internal staff communications raising legitimate concerns about misinformation. There was no there there. There never was.

The Censorship Industrial Complex strikes again

Renee DiResta at Georgetown University and Lawfare has been writing about this topic for multiple years. I asked her about the USAID files. She reiterated the sense that this is a nothingburger:

What did Benz and Elon say about USAID to justify shutting it down, at immense cost to human lives? They accused it of being a criminal enterprise! A CIA front! Launching color revolutions and censoring Americans. Etc etc etc. And now with full access to the govt materials we get PDFs of bureaucrats asking Facebook to moderate death threats (overseas!) and government lawyers laying out the rules for avoiding unconstitutional jawboning. Now the scandal is just that USAID talked to platforms about disinformation at all? Talk about a reframe. But it works if your brain has been pickled from years of seeing “disinformation” in scare quotes while being told that it was really a code word for “censorship”.

She also explained the process by which such propaganda is created:

All of these “Files” efforts have been a performance of transparency in service to a predetermined narrative. In each instance — Twitter Files, GEC Files, Fauci Files, etc — the promoter is working backwards, providing evidence for a story that they’ve already sold. The audience has already been primed to believe that the target organization and its people are corrupt; the documents selected for disclosure are chosen to confirm it. “See? We knew it all along.” It’s “shopping for receipts” — not working from evidence to conclusion, but from conclusion to evidence. The selection of docs and the framing are the whole game. People aren’t going to go read the primary sources. They’re reading Benz and Big Balls and Elon’s tweets — those guys tell them that this is a huge scandal, a very big deal. But if you actually dig into the documents there is often a vast gulf between what the framing alleges and what’s on the papers. And, most importantly: the docs sure as hell don’t support *the accusations that were originally sold to the public*.

The point is that this is not a one-off. At this point there is a Censorship Industrial Complex universe, and this is merely the latest entry created by mostly the same set of actors and producers. Writing in Public Administration Review with Dean Jackson, DiRest explained in more depth how the Censorship Industrial Complex operates as a propaganda frame used to attack US state capacity.

The frame is employed exactly the way we are seeing now:

political entrepreneurs reframed routine, non-coercive election information coordination and communication practices as a covert censorship regime targeting conservative speech.

This strategy worked remarkably well in undermining defenses against election disinformation:

weakly evidenced claims were laundered into higher-status venues, including congressional investigations, litigation, executive action, and budget rationales, where they altered the incentive environment facing public agencies. The result was staff reductions, program cuts, and chilling effects, and weakened state capacity in a core domain of democratic administration.

It relied on insinuation, not fact. It alleged a massive conspiracy, where different actors with shared interests in flagging disinformation were treated as leveraging government power to coercively shut down speech. But when those involved had to present facts, they lost.

DiResta was involved in court cases for her role in flagging disinformation. Ironically, just as the USAID Files were released, a court ruled, again, in DiResta’s favor, finding that there simply was not evidence that she or others had been involved in a censorship campaign. The case was pushed most recently by…America First Legal, the legal entity created by Stephen Miller, the President’s Chief of Staff. See, the Censorship Industrial Complex also has a legal wing. DiResta wrote:

The point was to bleed us: America First Legal made up a conspiracy theory, ran it through the courts for three and a half years, created millions of dollars in legal fees, and will walk away with no consequences. Until there is an answer to AFL, a way to impose costs on the political machines that file these suits, they will keep doing this.

They will keep doing this.

They will keep doing this as long as it generates any sort of political credibility among an ever-dwindling audience. That is the thing you need to understand about the USAID Files. They are political machinery to deflect and harass.

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Taxpayer resources spent to justify the attack on US state capacity

While the playbook is familiar, in some respects, this is extraordinarily unusual. Government resources are being spent to selectively discredit government agencies. An agency website repurposed to attack the agency. More to the point, these resources are being spent to justify the elimination of that agency, since the original reasons offered failed to hold up to any sort of scrutiny.

DiResta explains it is not just that there is now public funding: government credibility is being used to prop up these conspriacy theories.

The releases also serve to reinforce the credibility of the people who made the original allegations: The Trump Administration itself is the Files promoter, not Elon Musk and his Substack lackeys. The Administration is “proving” that they were trustworthy, they are exposing the leftist Marxist enemies of the people, their decision to destroy the organization was right all along. They got some bad press over child deaths and all that, but now they are vindicated. The Files have overwhelmingly been propaganda performances in service of policy and power objectives. With USAID, the policy decision came first, and the search for evidence to justify it came later.

The public role here does create some vulnerabilities for the players involved. For example, Democratic members of Congress note that the files include personally identifying information that may violate the Privacy Act and other laws. (Recall that at one point, Elon Musk declared it was “illegal” for reporters to even identify DOGE employees).

If you are a foreign activist or an aid worker who was identified by the files as working with USAID, the US government just put you at risk. This is the point where I remind you that the proximate reason that DC has been patrolled by the National Guard for over a year was that Big Balls was beaten up by some teenagers, given Trump the excuse he needed to occupy the capital have federal forces . Some employee’s safety are important, you see.

Fear has been a central means by which the Trump administration has governed, and putting a target on former employees is a good way to weaken pushback precisely at the moment when those employees can actually find a sympathetic ear in Congress. On the other hand the abuse of public resources also gives Congress more reason to investigate this Censorship Industrial Complex.

Transparency for me, but not for thee

If you go to the USAID.gov website it now proclaims:

Under previous administrations, USAID was weaponized to advance a radical agenda fundamentally at odds with American values. In the interest of transparency and accountability, we are publishing files, memos, and internal communications detailing how the agency operated.

a radical agenda fundamentally at odds with American values.

They are describing themselves.

Transparency and accountability. Are you joking?

This is an administration that is trying to make all federal employees sign gag orders. It is an administration that has gutted internal executive branch oversight such as Inspectors General. It has punished employees who have written open letters about how bad things are. It is now telling private contractors they cannot talk to Congress about the sea of waste that has occurred over the last two years. They communicate via Signal to avoid FOIA. They have purged or edited hundreds of public data sets. They have used “Special Government Employees” like Benz to avoid civil service processes.

Most specifically, DOGE, the organization that killed USAID, has absolutely avoided transparency and accountability. When will we ever see the DOGE Files? Or will they end up like the Epstein Files?

As with Elon Musk and the Twitter Files, transparency for the Trump administration is a tool to opportunistically punish their enemies rather than a public value they themselves aspire to live up to.

The idea that this administration believes that polite communications with tech companies amounts to censorship rings a bit hollow when it routinely strong-arms these same companies for bribes or favorable treatment. Don’t know if you noticed, but the President coerced the board of NVIDIA to reinstate his friend as CEO, falsely claiming he had been cleared of wrongdoing. Closer to the truth is that such investigations were stalled under Trump’s DOJ.

There are massive legitimate scandals about USAID that must be investigated. Like, how was the richest man in the world given license to eliminate a government agency based on obviously bullshit claims? Or why hasn’t anyone been held accountable for abuses that took place there, like false reassurances that life-saving aid was not being cut? How is the Trump administration still ignoring Congress when it comes to foreign aid funding? What happened to US global influence, or the people relying on US development aid, after USAID was eliminated?

Any of these questions holds more substantive constitutional, legal, political and moral significance than will be revealed with the USAID data dump. But they would also incriminate the people who are running the USAID Files playbook. And so the US government will not invest the resources to investigate those questions…for now.

Unrelated:

Aaron Retica at the New York Times wrote a wonderful essay about what disability in America means. Gift link.

We’ve talked a lot about the impact of SNAP error rates on the program. Kira Tebbe and Sarah Esty detail multiple other new administrative challenges being imposed on SNAP administrators, which will cause the program to collapse in 2027 if something does not change.

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