Can We Still Govern?

M Apodaca
10h

Well-said.

Geoff G
3h

Caldwell: [Mamdani] “doesn’t swing his arm like a regular American.” 

First they came for the people who don't swing their arm like a regular American, but I did not speak out, because I absolutely swing my arm like a regular American.

Or do I? Which arm is he talking about? Does it matter which?  Are people judging me? Talking behind my back?  Is that why Jones got the big promotion instead of me? Can I really say I love America when I just swing my arm (which one?!?) any old way without giving my technique any thought at all?

And that's what really worries me. I don't know if I'm a Heritage American, but I can pass for one (if you take my meaning). But what if my arms are giving me away? Am I on a list? Is subversive arm action a valid reason for a Kavanaugh stop?

Maybe I'm overthinking this. Maybe Caldwell is just a little bored of traditional racism, and wants to add some new folks to his list of irregular Americans. I think I'll go with that.

(But I'd still like to know which arm gives Mamdani away.)

