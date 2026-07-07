Can We Still Govern?

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Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
13h

Oh yeah. I’m surprised that touristy areas have a higher level of owner-occupied homes. Are they actually occupied or are they house #2, 3, 4, or 5?

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Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
13h

A company we will never see: John Birch Roofing.

To that point, I wonder what will happen to property insurance premiums as the roofing industry loses their workers?

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