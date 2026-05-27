Can We Still Govern?

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Roger Helbig's avatar
Roger Helbig
2h

As a retired Federal Civil servant who became a whistleblower, this illegal idea needs to get beaten into the ground by all - I was a Contracting Officer - I did my best to spend our hard earned tax dollars the best I could - I was directed to make an illegal contract happen and I became a whistleblower after that. I was to have been Senator David Pryor's (D, Arkansas) recommended as person for me to contact by A Ernest (Ernie) Fitzgerald when I called him in his Pentagon office, witness in the spring of 1995 Senator Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing. Unfortunately, Republicans took over Senate in 1994 Ginrich Revolution election and Ted Stevens of Alaska became the subcommittee chair and there was no hearing on contract fraud; since Stevens had no interest in exposing that at all. This is totally unConstitutional, but just what Trump wants, a silent Civil Service who dares not tell anyone about what is illegally being done in their offices.

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