Can We Still Govern?

Tina
6h

I retired a year ago from NPS. I started as a volunteer and two years later got a seasonal student pathways position, then part time non perm, then permanent. I worked as a ranger in the field daily, living on an island. I ended my career as a budget analyst for the Washingtin D.C. office, GS-13, managing a $15m budget. There is nothing about this takeover that supports efficiency or cost savings. People will die. They will die faster and they may not be recovered for years. Local communities who depend on the economic boon of tourists will also die. DOGE is a sham.

David E Lewis
8h

I suspect it is becoming clearer that what Trump really wanted to do as he came into office again, was to move a few water glasses around on a table and declare that he had made the terrible perfect.

See Jeanne Moos video below.

But a glass of water is easy to replace in its original spot. Cease fires and trade deals are much more elusive.

My guess is that the US oligarchic brain trust has made a substantial error. They've placed their bet on the US consumer who is assumed to possess an inherent "resiliency" sure to manifest from an over-leveraged savings deprived general population after a few months of supply shock/tariff extortion.

https://youtu.be/-GRZ56mJFhI?si=OdVSpkzzhEYRZhyx

