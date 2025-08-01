Can We Still Govern?

Discussion about this post

Henry Bachofer
1d

Is anyone really surprised ... says the jaded but disappointed cynical former civil servant who took oaths seriously. But at least irony isn't dead. Firing, without evidence, the head of BLS for politically manipulating the numbers with the purpose of politically manipulating all future numbers.

John McIntire
10h

Lost in the noise around the sacking of the BLS Commissioner is another signal — why did Fed member Adriana Kugler suddenly resign ? Surely Powell is not the only Fed member that Tubby wants to fire ?

