Can We Still Govern?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David E Lewis's avatar
David E Lewis
2d

It's very depressing to know that there are 2 ends to the current highly pejorative view of Federal gov't function from the *gulp* Federal govt:

1) current policies are quickly reversed and we begin to rebuild from a far lower, but still operational, level of function

2) the economy crashes and we rebuild from scratch

every time I ask the magic 8 Ball it says "all signs point to 2"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Don Moynihan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture