Can We Still Govern?

Discussion about this post

M Apodaca
17h

Change the poll question:

Should the other party be able to fire people who agree with me when they're in the White House? And only hire those who agree with their party line?

1 reply by Don Moynihan
Marcy Murninghan
1h

So good, so good. Thanks for the Phil Converse reminder, and the politicization-breeds-failure argument, which takes us back to the future. One of my mentors was Bob Wood, an academic practitioner who helped create HUD, Model Cities, and advised various presidents. A major advocate of the "newish" field of public administration, he spoke fondly of his old friend Scotty Campbell of the Maxwell School, who served as the first director of the newly-created Office of Personnel Management in 1978. Both Campbell and Wood are grave-spinning over this current insanity, which takes us back to the days of patronage politics, graft, and self-dealing. Thanks for all you do; I just upgraded to learn more.

