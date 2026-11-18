Sheri H. Mecklenburg, A Department of Justice prosecutor who led a controversial prosecution against anti-ICE protesters recently resigned. She did not go quietly. She publicly accused the political appointee who served as her boss for pushing the case against her objections. When the case collapsed, and a judge admonished the office, she resigned, saying she could not otherwise defend herself for being scapegoated. It’s worth reading excerpts from her resignation letter, which she made public:

The threat to terminate me also disregards my civil-service protection. For instance, I have never received written notice explaining the basis for placing me–and only me–on leave. I was given no meaningful opportunity to respond before being publicly condemned by you…I therefore am retiring under protest…This is not a voluntary departure…You have forced me to choose between remaining silent while my professional reputation is destroyed and prematurely surrendering my cherished career.

Ms. Mecklenburg is a reminder that even after DOGE, federal employees are still resigning. A recent New Yorker piece by Eyal Press shows that Mecklenburg’s case is not an outlier. For example, one career DOJ prosecutor resigned after Trump appointees demand that she apologize for pursuing a prosecution of Eric Adams, after the administration engaged in a corrupt deal with Adams to drop the prosecution in return for him enforcing their immigration priorities.

Understanding the nature of federal government resignations matters for two big reasons. First, resignations are the primary way by which the Trump administration has engaged in a record downsizing of government. Second, those resignations were not, in fact, voluntary for many employees, but were coerced.

Let’s look at the big picture using the latest data from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). From January 2025 to August 2026, the most recent complete month, there has been a net loss of about 280,000 people, or about 12.1%.

Look a bit closer, and the vast majority of those cuts occurred during Trump’s first year in office. In a single 12 month period, the federal workforce lost 360,000 people (and hired 106,000 people) meaning a net loss of 11% of employees. But that means that about 1 in 6 federal employees left in a year, an extraordinary level of turnover, especially for a workforce that is largely knowledge-based work, often depending on very specific types of expertise.

In that first year, DOGE was everywhere, including promising major reductions in force (RIFs) and firing probationary employees. But what is striking is that the vast majority of federal employee exits were not due to firings, but to resignations and retirements.

The largest source of exits was the deferred resignation program (DRP) that Elon Musk introduced, modeled on his Twitter downsizing. The legality of the program was never established, since it relied on allowing federal employees taking a type of administrative leave, for several months, that ran contrary to the intent of such leaves. It was also very expensive. Federal employees were paid over $10 billion not to work.

Another problem with the voluntary resignation approach is that it made no effort to distinguish between good and bad performers. Basic economic theory suggests that people who believed they had more marketable skills would be more likely to exit because they were confident they could land another job.

When hundreds of thousands of people leave, their reasons will vary. The federal government has long had an aging workforce, with many eligible for retirement. Some of those employees decided now was the time to go. So the percentage of employees older than 50 went from 40% in 2024 to 35.7% in 2026. But because DOGE also fired probationary employees, the percentage of federal employees who were under 30 also declined, from 8.9% to 7.9% – in the private sector, the equivalent number is more than 19%.

When the voluntary resignation program was presented to federal employees, it was offered as a means to exit the program with dignity. Scott Kupor, the head of the Office of Personnel Management described it as “respectful” and “humane, and voluntary option to accelerate workforce transitions.”

While OPM promised “dignity” they also warned employees that “the majority of federal agencies are likely to be downsized through restructurings, realignments, and reductions in force. These actions are likely to include the use of furloughs and the reclassification to at-will status for a substantial number of federal employees.” In other words, if you don’t take the paid leave now, we might fire you later.

In February of 2025, when the voluntary resignation letters were sent to employees, Alex Snider, who worked at the General Service Administration, wrote about what it was like:

Official emails, straight out of a used-car-salesman’s playbook, urge us to resign with a single click. Entice us to “travel to our dream destination” while collecting a federal paycheck, as if that was our goal all along (or legal). Trivialize the entire foundation of public service compared to “higher-value” private sector jobs. And in the next breath, a thinly veiled threat: take the deal now, or risk being fired anyway. The multiple reminder emails, taunting “NO extensions,” feel like the final, desperate pitch. Layer on a blanket return-to-office mandate that disregards the lives (and agreements) built around remote work—families, caretaking responsibilities, sudden job reclassifications, and both overt and subtle pressure to report on colleagues, and you create an atmosphere thick with fear and paranoia. It’s been heartbreaking to walk the corridors and see the anxiety, exhaustion, and yes, tears of colleagues and friends who

For many federal employees, this felt more like an instance of the federal government making good on Russ Vought’s promise to put federal employees in trauma.

So, what was it, dignity or trauma? Voluntary or coerced?

The Accountability and Reform Research Consortium (ARRC), a wide network of researchers convened by the Volcker Alliance, commissioned a study of recently exited federal employees to answer these questions. More than 2,000 former career federal employees from 55 agencies who left government on or after November 5, 2024 responded to our survey, fielded between May and July 2026. It is not a random sample of everyone who left, so the numbers that follow describe the people who responded, not the whole departed workforce. It is nonetheless the most systematic picture we have of what leaving actually felt like, and over a quarter of these respondents took the deferred resignation offer.

So, was that “offer” a voluntary choice? The resignation letter required employees to affirm that their choice was “fully voluntary,” and the government’s personnel records say the same. The people who signed those letters describe something different.

Only 3% of those in our survey who took the offer said they faced none of the pressures we asked about.

Four in five faced a short decision window.

Almost three in four faced an explicit or implied threat of a RIF or job loss.

More than half said changes to telework affected their ability to stay, and nearly half described workplace hostility or a chilling effect on speaking up.

Most (63%) faced three or more of these conditions at once.

Asked how much each one shaped the decision, 68% said the threat of job loss mattered quite a bit or a great deal.

We then asked DRP takers to rate four statements about the choice itself.

Nine in ten agreed that they took the offer because it was the best option among bad options, and 65% agreed strongly.

Another 79% agreed that, without the program and the conditions around it, they would likely still be in federal service.

Two-thirds worried that declining would put their job security at risk.

When we asked them directly whether they had a choice between staying and leaving, 57% disagreed with the notion that they had a genuine choice. Only 37% agreed.

We asked the question in different ways, and the pattern still holds. Fully 44% of those who took the offer said leaving was their only real option, and fewer than 4% said they had planned to leave anyway. Nearly half (46%) said they had seriously considered simply waiting to see how conditions changed. They did not get to wait: 91% named a specific event that triggered their exit, most often the DRP announcement itself (73%) and the change in telework policy (54%). When we asked them how feasible it would have been to stay another year, nearly a third (31%) said not at all, and only 28% said they could easily have stayed.

Nor is this a story about the DRP alone. Across the whole survey, three in four respondents described leaving through pressure, an incentive, or outright involuntary separation. Only about one in seven described a voluntary resignation.

So, was it dignity or trauma?

We asked respondents their level of agreement with the statement “my departure was treated with dignity and respect.” Among those who took the offer, 56% disagreed, and a third disagreed strongly. Only about a third agreed at all. The contrast with an ordinary retirement is stark: 80% of those who retired as planned said they were treated with dignity. Those who took the DRP are closer to the other end of the scale, where fewer than one in twenty employees removed through a RIF felt they were treated with dignity.

DRP-takers rated nearly every part of their exit poorly. Six in ten disagreed that the separation process was clear and efficient. More than half said they lacked adequate time to wrap up their work. Nearly 80% of them were never offered an exit interview.

While we didn’t measure trauma in any clinical sense, we did ask people to describe the emotional experience of leaving. Two-thirds of those who took the offer described it as predominantly negative, and just 3% described it as predominantly positive. Compare that to the people who retired on schedule. Thirty-six percent of them called the experience predominantly positive and only 5% predominantly negative.

Our survey tracked the entire experience of these former federal employees, and the distress did not end with their exit. Among DRP takers, 61% describe the transition out of federal service as very or extremely stressful, and 40% as extremely stressful. Nearly two-thirds report at least occasional financial strain since leaving, and 29% report it often or very often. For a program sold as a humane off-ramp, that is a striking amount of hardship among the people who took the offer.

Why They Left and What Left with Them

Among the DRP-takers, they did not leave for the money or better opportunities. The most important impetus to their departures was the politicization of their work or agency, followed by job security and ethical concerns about their agency’s direction.

When we asked our respondents to name the single-most important reason they left, the change in telework policy was the most common answer (more than 20%). In other words, the return-to-work policy was, for many of our respondents, the thing that made staying impossible for them. It is easy to assume that was the intent. And while some officials might have sincere convictions about the value of in-person work, it also has real costs in terms of making the federal government a less attractive employer.

As we detail in ARRC Review–ARRC’s new outlet for emerging research on government reform–politicization was a predominantly identified cause of our respondents’ departures. Seventy percent of DRPs in our sample said that they often or very often saw colleagues self-censoring out of fear of consequences, 57% often saw directives in conflict with their professional ethics or legal requirements; and approximately 75% did not feel safe raising concerns or disagreeing with decisions.

Other ARRC-funded research, leveraging OPM’s own data, shows that people with advanced degrees and scientific expertise took the offer at disproportionate rates: “dumbsizing” not downsizing.

But the push mattered at least as much as the pull. Among our Exit Survey respondents:

only 36% of DRP-takers were employed full time at the time of our survey (from June through early July, 2026);

17% were unemployed and looking, and a quarter had retired. Fewer than one in ten had a job lined up when they left.

Among those with a new job, 73% earn less than they did in government, and 57% earn at least 20% less. Only 19% earn more. Among people who resigned voluntarily, by contrast, 39% earn more than they did before. Our respondents were not a random draw, and people who landed well may have been less inclined to answer. Still, a pay cut of 20% or more isn’t indicative of “cashing in” on market alternatives.

What they took with them may be harder to replace than any headcount would suggest. Nearly six in ten DRPs had more than ten years of federal service, and a third had more than twenty. Two-thirds were GS-13 or above – senior, and experienced employees.

GAO found a similar pattern when it looked at OPM itself, where 57% of the employees who left had 11 or more years of service. Only one in ten of our respondents said their responsibilities were fully covered when they left, and 41% said there was no coverage plan at all. Nearly a third spent no time on knowledge transfer in their final month, and only 7% overlapped with a replacement. When we asked what their departure, combined with other staffing losses, had done to their former unit, 85% said it contributed quite a bit or a great deal to a loss of specialized expertise, and 77% to reduced service to the public.

In short, the slapdash nature of their removal undermined the internal capacity of their units to perform their tasks.

Dignity or Trauma?

If you follow the administrative record and OPM’s rhetoric, the DRP was voluntary. For those in our survey who took that “option,” it was a choice made under threat and against a deadline made by people who left for often lower-paid work or none at all. And, the administration failed miserably–according to our respondents–if the intention was to offer this choice in a dignified and respectful manner.

It’s convenient for this administration to record these exits as voluntary because it makes an extraordinary, coercive downsizing look like a workforce that simply chose to leave, and they can obfuscate how much expertise left without a succession plan. It also understates what it would take to recover that capacity. Most of our respondents say they would consider coming back, and the conditions they name for returning are the same ones that drove them out: a changed political environment (65%), telework (53%), and mission alignment (53%). But those are conditions, not preferences. We can’t tell, at this point, whether those conditions can be convincingly changed to facilitate the return of that expertise. Moreover, it is uncertain whether any changes would convince prospective talent that federal civil service is a viable choice in the future.

Bill Resh is a Professor and Chair of Public Management and Policy at the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies in Atlanta, Georgia

Gary E. Hollibaugh, Jr. is a Professor of Public Affairs and Director of Public Affairs Programs in the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh.