This post is cross-posted with the Accountability and Reform Research Consortium (ARRC), a new research-based good government publication.

Image from the Economic Security Project: Check out their excellent history of Direct File.

Sam Corcos, the former DOGE official leading the Technology Transformation Services office in the General Services Administration, is replaying the DOGE greatest hits. He sent out an email telling 200 tech workers:

to send emails recapping their work every day, echoing Elon Musk’s email asking federal employees to list five things they had done every week.

that non-compliers would face “adverse actions” even the government lost about 20,000 tech workers last year and has been struggling to replace them.

to “identify blockers”: Maybe Corcos meant blockers in a more benign fashion, but Michael Lewis just wrote a book about the heroic public servants who tried to stop DOGE abuses titled “Blockers.” Musk had told DOGErs to fire or put such blockers on administrative leave. Now Corcos has a 23-year-old college grad promising to “unblock” any problems.

Corcos defended the practice, saying that its normal in the private sector. There is something absolutely sublime about DOGErs, who avoided testifying to Congress, explaining that accountability is important in the private sector. In the public sector too, buddy.

Corcos has stuck around in government after DOGE. As is often the case for Trump administration appointees, he is multi-hatting: In addition to leading Technology Transformation Services, he is also deputy commissioner for the Federal Acquisition Service and acting assistant administrator for Login.gov, and the Treasury Chief Information Officer (although Scott Bessent kicked him off the team doing AI work)

Before joining DOGE, Corcos led an Andreessen Horowitz–backed MAHA health tech start-up. He is also the person who ordered IRS officials to end Direct File, the free tax preparation tool, after a meeting with private tax industry representatives.

I’m sort of obsessed with Direct File as a tale of what American government can do, and why it can’t seem to do it. It was beloved by users, did not cost much to build, and would have saved taxpayers billions when fully implemented. It is a great example of government showing and then undermining public interest capacity, that is, the ability of the state to generate public goods with widely distributed benefits.

Over the last couple of years I’ve interviewed about two dozen officials who worked on the project, all the way from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel to the designers and engineers who built the product. The result is a new open-access research article with Pam Herd and Xiaoyang Xu published in Public Administration Review.

Product capacity that serves the public vs. private tax industry opposition

The end of Direct File led to the collapse of two types of administrative capacity. Let’s call the first product capacity: government’s ability to serve the public well, in this case the ability of the IRS to collect revenue while reducing administrative burdens on the public. Let’s call the second internal capacity: the skills needed to create such products. Let me point out that DOGE undermined both of these types of capacity, and showed little ability or interest in building positive alternative models.

This distinction between internal and product capacity is useful for a couple of reasons. Corcos did not just kill the Direct File product; he also, perhaps inadvertently, dismantled the team that built it. One person working at the IRS told me:

I think to double down on some of the DOGE naiveness and mismanagement, I do know that most of the Direct File team has quit. And I know that that came as a surprise to Sam Corcos, who’s the DOGE guy at IRS. And he was kind of like, they’re all quitting, who’s gonna do work? They’re the technical talent. And the response is like, well, you said that all probationary employees were going to get RIFed on May 15…Direct File workers, who were all probationary because they were all hired within the last year into the IRS, all thought they were going to get RIFed on May 15, and no one ever bothered to talk to them or reverse that sentiment.

Private actors wanted to see Direct File fail, most obviously the private tax preparation industry. The two top firms in the industry spent more than $7 million lobbying the year Direct File died. This reveals a basic truth about public sector capacity: some private actors see public options as competition, and do not want them to exist.

The private tax preparation industry did not really care about internal capacity, however. For example, meaningful tech-based improvements were made in other areas during the Biden administration that were not reversed by Trump, such as online passport renewal and FAFSA applications. But there is no powerful private lobby opposed to better digital products in these domains, meaning the political economy of building products there was less contested.

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Internal capacity to build vs. contractor opposition

A different set of private actors, the vendors who sell the government these services, such as Oracle or Deloitte, oppose internal capacity to build. For example, Oracle has argued that one of the “false narratives” about government and tech is that “in-house government IT development know-how is critical for IT modernization.” (The Trump administration recently announced that an Oracle contract to provide health record services for veterans has ballooned from $10 billion to $27 billion – my brain cannot process how much tech talent the government could buy for $27 billion).

Private contractors were not active players in the Direct File story, because the IRS and Treasury chose to build in-house. But to do so, they had to overcome the very real reflexive tendency to outsource. A member of the Direct File team described the choice between building internal capacity and

the traditional IRS way: we create a bunch of requirements and we toss it over a fence to a vendor who then builds something and comes back to us in six months, and we see what the product is. We argued pretty hard that that’s not the approach we should be taking. And in fact, we should be building it ourselves in-house alongside vendors who were part of our team working with U.S. Digital Services. We had thought at the time…could we sort of create this coalition of government and vendor experts to build something in-house at the IRS, not only to allow the IRS to own this, but to show that you can build good government technology that doesn’t have to be built by vendors, that it could be built internally within an agency…showing that you can actually transform how this agency works, helping to drive larger changes that would have impacts beyond just Direct File and could help modernize some of the processes and the ways of working.

Direct File was a proof of concept both for internal and product capacity. The government was able to assemble a team of skilled tech actors, and they were able to deliver in a way that an outsourced process would not have delivered.

While the private tax industry opposition got the headlines, I think the reflexive unwillingness to build internal capacity is a more endemic problem for American governance, one that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. We contract out because we don’t have the internal capacity, and we don’t have the internal capacity because we contract out.

Matthew Burton, a former IRS tech leader, has written about different types of vendor capture, including “psychological capture”: government officials become so conditioned to working with contractors that they cannot imagine an alternative. He describes government officials exhibiting “a form of Stockholm Syndrome”: identifying closely with vendors who were holding them hostage.

Direct File showed it didn’t have to be that way. Former Commissioner Werfel told me “it’s a proof point that the IRS itself can deploy user-friendly paradigm shifting technology in a short turnaround if the preconditions are set up for it to do so.”

The role of civic tech

The availability of internal capacity to build was something that simply did not exist a decade earlier. The aftermath of the Healthcare.gov rollout fiasco – an example of a product capacity failure because of the absence of internal capacity – led to the embedding of civic technologists in government in units like 18F and the US Digital Service (USDS). People I interviewed saw this as essential to the success of Direct File:

I think another reason for its success was…how much the diaspora of government technologists were able to support this work in a way that if this work had been 10 years earlier, it would not have landed…There was a talent and a resource network where people had enough fluency in what it meant to build in government and navigate management structures and navigate media attention and navigate policy design.

Another said:

I think you can really portray this as a real win for the civic movement that you got these like 75 awesome people doing it in the federal government. And then you had a team of people outside with similar backgrounds and approaches…You wouldn’t have had that infrastructure 10 years earlier…It’s a testament to the institutions, and hiring that built up over time, that that was there to be used.

USDS and 18F staff had often been brought in to fix failing tech projects; now they could build one from scratch that had the possibility of reaching a huge audience. They did not have to work with decades-old technical infrastructure or legacy vendors. Many migrated to the IRS to become full-time employees there. Part of the motivation of this team was to show that government technologists could build excellent tools that compared with the best of the private sector and without relying primarily on private sector concepts.

Direct File also benefited from the broader civic tech ecosystem. The nonprofit Code for America had created a tax team to help people maximize their refunds, and engaged with the federal government to create a portal for people to claim the expanded Child Tax Credit. After the CTC, “our team existed, and had some spare capacity…And we're like looking around for stuff to do…Suddenly the feds were like, Hey, we're building this federal product…so like the timing worked out quite neatly, in a certain sense. Had it been two years earlier, we probably couldn't have done both at once. Had it been two years later, the team would have been disbanded.” Code for America partnered with states to build tools so that taxpayers would not need two separate interfaces for state and federal taxes.

Direct File was what DOGE said it wanted

In many respects, Direct File seemed to fit with the DOGE critique of government. It involved skilled technologists building a new product with high potential impact. Indeed, shortly after Trump’s re-election, DOGE leaders discussed a mobile app that would allow taxpayers to submit their returns directly for free.

A member of the Biden administration said: “So, you know, I remember seeing that and thinking it’s already there. The opportunity for you to expand it and improve it is at your fingertips. But it unfortunately wasn’t surprising when they went back on that and ended up pulling down Direct File.”

Engineers who worked on the project were initially told that Direct File would be protected. But the tone soon changed. In early February Musk posted “This group has been deleted” in response to a post that (erroneously) stated that 18F had created Direct File. DOGE also replaced the US Digital Service as well as tech units within agencies like the IRS and Social Security Administration.

The Trump administration is promising improvements to the IRS app — just with one major item missing: the ability to do tax reporting. If, as Corcos insists, “the quality of Tech Force engineers is better than 18F was on its’ best day” why not do this? I don’t want to downplay the efforts being made, but have they constrained themselves by politics? Otherwise, its hard to explain why is the quality and ambition of service delivery lags the Biden administration

Many who worked on Direct File drew a sharp contrast with DOGE and its approach to building tech products. One point of distinction was DOGE’s seeming lack of interest in public interest goals and in the public itself. One said: “if you do not think government has a responsibility to serve people, I think it draws into question how good are you going to be at making government work better for people if you just don’t believe in that underlying principle.”

When you have people with real public service motivation, you don’t need to demand evidence they are not slacking every day. The people who worked on Direct File talked about the long hours they put in because they cared so much about the mission. If you have employees you don’t trust (or are treating the job as a side hustle while they plan or promote their startup) maybe its different.

Can we have nice things?

Some on the DOGE team noted that the creation of tools like Direct File is challenging given the polarized views about the function of government in America: “This stuff’s an uphill battle in the best of times…it’s tough times to be trying to make the government work. I don’t think we can currently make it work when the people who control it don’t want it to work.”

For a brief moment, there was a sufficient coalition to win that uphill battle. With Trump and DOGE, that coalition collapsed. Secretary Yellen pointed to an unwillingness of Republicans to commit to building public institutions:

My experience with the Republican philosophy generally is they’re very happy if Americans hate the IRS and think it’s like the Department of Motor Vehicles, an agency you want nothing to do with. And diminishing their ability to collect tax revenue that people owe: that’s like a tax cut, all good. And you’re just seeing that whole philosophy play out…the cuts that they’ve made to IRS enforcement budget is going to raise the deficit substantially. None of this really is about reducing the deficit. It’s about destroying the government and its capacity to serve the American people. It is about tearing down public service and a competent government. It’s about making the American people feel government isn’t on your side. It’s not working for you.

Consistent with Yellen’s critique, DOGE gutted not just Direct File, but the IRS more broadly. While public interest tools like Direct File were cut from the IRS, so too were tax enforcement teams that focus on wealthy tax evaders. Ordinary taxpayers could expect less support from the IRS while wealthier interests could expect less attention. The Trump administration is led by a President who has had frequent conflicts with the IRS and supported by a Cabinet that is the richest in American history. Under Trump’s rule, the IRS agreed never to audit him or his family again.

While Yellen and others saw Direct File as a tangible way that the government could justify new investments into the IRS, Trump and the private tax preparation industry lead a campaign to undermine public confidence in the agency and its products.

It would be easy to boil the Direct File case down to the question of political commitment to public interest capacity. It was there under Biden, but gone under Trump. But political commitment should be better understood as a necessary but not sufficient condition for Direct File. You need commitment to create the capacity, but it is also possible to have the commitment without the capacity, where leaders want things to happen, but simply don’t have working levers to make them happen. One of the lessons of Direct File is that governments must build internal capacity before they can build the products that help Americans. And right now, we don’t have that in the federal government.

Will Direct File return?

Right now is a moment when a lot of things seem possible. With a new Democratic Congress, Direct File has a shot of returning. A task force created by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act pushed the IRS to return to a failed public private partnership. Back in February, 40 senators and 120 House members signed on for the The Direct File Act. The numbers will be higher come next January.

It’s not just about the numbers. The message — a practical measure to put money in people’s pockets by fighting the influence of big business — should appeal to the new Congress and the people that elected them. Direct File would reduce the time tax and save people billions. It’s opponents are near monopolists who profit from the public paying that money. This is the fight Democrats should want to have.

Crucially, any such bill would have to ensure the Trump administration does not deliberately undermine the building of a digital product they already eliminated. This would be difficult if not impossible to do. The Trump administration lacks the skills and inclination to properly implement Direct File, and might struggle to recruit the people who do. That argues for waiting for a future presidential administration to pursue implementation. That is one measure of how captured our services have become: we can no longer trust the executive to follow the law over the edicts of donors.

Next time, under a supportive administration, Direct File would not start from scratch. In a refreshing commitment to open access, the actual technical work has been placed on a public github by the team who built it. They want future Americans to benefit from the work that taxpayers have paid for, rather than to resell it back to the government at a mark-up. Their work lives on, even as many of them have moved to the state level to fix digital service problems there.

Smart people at the Economic Security Project and the Federation of American Scientists have been thinking about what it could take to rebuild Direct File. It may not look exactly as it did with AI, but the key principle is that government can use tech to shift burdens off the backs of the public. The Direct File experience showed that a Congressional push, resources and internal capcity was essential the last time, and will be again.

This means making Direct File salient enough to be a topic of legislative attention, or a talking point for those with presidential ambitions. In this respect, a good communicator can point to Direct File as an example of what government can do when competent people who believe in public services and refuse to be bought off by private industry are once again in charge.

Related:

From Customer to Hostage Margaret Mullins · Nov 12 In 1993, speaking before a group of Silicon Graphics employees in Mountain View, California, President Bill Clinton remarked, “I think the Government ought to work like you do.” Read full story

What the death of Direct File tells us about state capacity Don Moynihan · Apr 13 “Taxes are what we pay for a civilized society” according to Chief Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.. But the billions of hours and hundreds of billions of dollars Americans spend on tax reporting are the price we pay for a dysfunctional government unwilling to invest in public interest capacity. Read full story