Can We Still Govern?

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S maltophilia's avatar
S maltophilia
Oct 12

Taxes are the sinews of the state. - Cicero

Well done, Krasnov - Putin

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Anne Madison's avatar
Anne Madison
Oct 14

I forwarded this post to an IRS agent I know and received this response: "This section: 'The agency issued paper check refunds in about six weeks, compared to about a week in previous filing season'

Is misleading, which makes me wonder if other sections I'm not educated on are also misleading.

The author makes it sound as if the additional five weeks is due to understaffing and incompetency. However, it is actually due to a change in tax law. The IRS is now prioritizing direct deposit. When we receive a return without direct deposit information, we now issue a CP 53E notice requesting [taxpayers] to access their irs.gov online account and provide banking info. If TP does not respond, we then mail a paper check after six weeks.

Due to this change in tax law, we actually greatly *decreased* the average time it took for most Americans to receive their refunds. It only slowed paper checks. But it simultaneously significantly reduced the number of filers requesting paper checks."

This agent is no apologist for the administration. They and their coworkers I've talked to continue to experience negative effects from Trump et al., including illegally dissolving their union.

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