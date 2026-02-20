Can We Still Govern?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Fowler's avatar
Jonathan Fowler
2d

This is textbook Firehose of Falsehood, the Russian propaganda doctrine identified by RAND researchers in 2016. It's the refined big brother of dezinformatsiya (disinformation) and a pillar of active measures in general. Steve Bannon proudly brags of "flooding the zone," as if he invented it. Hannah Arendt had them pegged way back in the 50s when she wrote The Origins of Totalitarianism: "The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the convinced Communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction (i.e., the reality of experience) and the distinction between true and false (i.e., the standards of thought) no longer exist."

Reply
Share
Dave Zimny's avatar
Dave Zimny
2d

"As CBS viewers suspect Weiss is pulling punches about the Trump administration, they can go elsewhere, but will not be replaced by Fox and NewsMax viewers. A pale copy of the old CBS News or Fox News is appealing to no-one."

Right! And by exactly the same logic, it won't help the Democratic party to recruit "moderate" candidates who would vote with the GOP on important issues. Republican voters won't be attracted to pale Democrat copies when they can vote for the real thing.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Moynihan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture