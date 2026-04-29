Can We Still Govern?

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Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
1d

Thanks for this update and guidance. It bears pointing out the second story here that I realize is not in your wheelhouse, so to speak—that of the people pushing for and implementing these policies. It reminds me of a line in a William Stafford poem, “I call it cruel and maybe the root of all cruelty, to know what occurs but not recognize the fact.” It may seem like you’re shouting into the void. I hope that’s not the case. Keep on keepin’ on, as they say.

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
1d

Thank you for providing the link for comment. I just submitted my comment. I continue to be dismayed by those who have so much (i.e., Russel Vaught, Trump, et al) who work so hard to take away any benefits from those who have so little. These benefits are paid with taxpayer dollars and yet these are also the people who work very hard to avoid paying any taxes at all. I really wish that anyone who works to change the regulations and impose such draconian administrative paperwork would have to actually comply with it for a couple of months, and would have to see how the people who need these benefits actually live. Instead, they simply demonize others with name calling. They're very good at destruction, but incapable of helping.

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