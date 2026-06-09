Can We Still Govern?

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Sanders Korenman
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Thank you for writing this. I am big fan of your work on work requirements. Perhaps a larger distortion than their treatment of work requirements is their treatment of lost Medicaid benefits in poverty measurement. They acknowledge that they do not attempt to estimate the increased out-of-pocket spending on premiums or care (cost sharing) for those who lose Medicaid as a result of work requirements. Those OOP expenses are subtractions from resources in SPM poverty measurment and hence would be poverty-increasing. Beyond that, Medicaid (and other health insurance benefits) are valuable resources to families that help them meet the basic need for health care, which can be just as important a need as food, clothing and shelter. Two NAS studies have recommended the use of a Health Inclusive Poverty Measure to account for the financial protection and access to care that heatlh insurance benefits provide low-income households e.g., (https://www.nationalacademies.org/read/26825) and the Census Bureau produces a HIPM as a research series and makes data files avaialable (https://www.census.gov/library/working-papers/2025/demo/sehsd-wp2025-14.html). Estimates using the HIPM show major impacts of Medicaid on poverty, e.g., (https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/full/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.0331). Bottom line: it is easy to show Medicaid work requirements reduce poverty substantially if you assume 80% to 100% of affected people reach the average earnings of lower-income persons, and if you ignore the financial protection and direct resource value of Medicaid for low-income households who lose insurance coverage as a result.

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