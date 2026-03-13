Can We Still Govern?

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
1d

I had not thought about this behavior but it is an eye opener, and explains a lot of what's going on. I found it hard to believe that all those ICE and CBP agents were evil, and I thought that maybe some were financially desperate, but this explanation puts it all together. It would also be helpful, on the other side, to rethink how those who fail to climb the ladder are treated in our military and government. I tend to believe in meritocracy, but the downside has to be addressed and maybe lateral moves can be used. I don't have an answer.

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Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
2d

And they put Pete Hegseth, who clearly doesn’t have the chops to rise through the ranks in the first pyramid, at the top. Not that he would’ve climbed the ladder in the second pyramid. More likely, he’d be one of the masked minions counting the bullet holes.

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