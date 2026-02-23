Can We Still Govern?

Patricia Jaeger
17h

I'll turn 74 in two months and I'm so frickin tired of men trying to relegate women to a subservient position. My father told me that if I'd been born a male (I have four brothers) he'd of had a "perfect" record. I left the Catholic Church because of it's position that women couldn't be priests (and then, of course, the pedophilia and anti-LGBTQ and trans prejudice). A male faculty member sat on my PhD application (accounting) because he didn't want any more women in the department. I went around him, got accepted and graduated, although he continued to make negative comments about my physical and mental attributes. I remember when my then husband and I applied for a house loan and the rep told me that my salary wouldn't count because I wasn't in a job linked to my undergraduate humanities degree (lived in a small Texas town so no such jobs were available). I called the head of the loan department and threatened to sue and got a call back in an hour saying our loan was approved. Then, when I tried to get a Home Depot credit card (I was working full-time) and was told that my then husband (same one) had to sign the application. I went into the parking lot, signed his name, and waited about an hour and then went back into the store and got the card. I became an academic (tax accounting, CPA) and whenever I was awarded a grant male faculty members told me I only got them because I was a woman. The same thing happened when I got tenure, promotions, and became Associate Dean in the business school. The discrimination and. harassment has gone on throughout my life. And, I'm not even going to write about the years of being ignored by male physicians (I only see female physicians these days). It's long past time to stop this nonsense. The men who push this crap need to grow up and the men who don't behave this way need to call them out every time.

