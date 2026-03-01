Can We Still Govern?

Bill Henderson
1dEdited

Nuclear non-proliferation may never recover from Trump. We turned our back on Ukraine - really Obama shares some blame for this as well, but mostly Trump sees no point honoring the nuclear deal we made with Ukraine in the 90's - protection for their soviet stockpile. Iran will have permanently learned a lesson here, too. Better to be a nuclear power than to be cooperating with countries who will bomb your leadership into oblivion.

Patricia Jaeger
19h

In 1953, the CIA and British Intelligence were behind a coupe to overthrow the democratically elected Prime Minister of Iran because the oil industry in Iran had been nationalized. They helped to install the Shah because he would do what they wanted. Iranians also have long memories.

