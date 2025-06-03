Can We Still Govern?

Steve Richardson
2d

As a retired civil servant with 20 years at DOL in a policy position, I can vouch for this - and did so in a lengthy comment on the Proposed Rule "Improving Performance, Accountability and Responsiveness in the Civil Service" after reading about it in the May 9 post at https://donmoynihan.substack.com/p/here-is-a-specific-thing-you-can. Almost 33,000 people commented on that rule, and the comment period was extended to June 7. I encourage you to add yours, if you have not already done so: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/05/23/2025-09356/improving-performance-accountability-and-responsiveness-in-the-civil-service.

3 replies by Don Moynihan and others
David E Lewis
2d

The Harding administration was the first to deal with the end of the spoils system. The crisis of 1907 had finally convinced enough people that the US needed a robust Federal Government.

Back then we had 100 odd million people living in the US and roughly 1.8 Billion people living on the planet.

Worth noting the global population figure stayed roughly the same for the first half of the 20th Century - bad government has consequences.

That the Trump admin, to the delight of apparently many oligarchs and MAGA types is reverting back to the spoils system with all that entails, some, but not all of which you note, is terrifying given that we now have 330 Million people (less however many non criminal immigrants Trump has deported to various concentration camps around the world) in the country and more than 8 Billion people on the planet all depending on the reasonably smooth operation of our commercial system - a system that requires government to make it run well.

This is madness.

