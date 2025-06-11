Can We Still Govern?

Chris Conley
2dEdited

It would be a shame to leave out the emergence of ethnographic research in design, pioneered by Lucy Suchman at Xerox Parc for copy machines. Rick Robinson, while at the Doblin Group (1989), and later E-Lab furthered the methodology for business and popularized the use of ethnography in the design/product development process. The Institute of Design was the pioneer of human-centered design education, having close ties with the Doblin Group.

Until then, industrial design and product development was concerned mostly with physical human factors (rather than behavioral.) IDEO was first exposed (1990) to ethnographic approaches by Design Research, later Gravitytank, founded by Chris Conley (me!) They integrated "user-centered research" into their product development process which they later coined Design Thinking.

Just trying to add to the history!

Patricia Jaeger
2d

Such a fascinating essay and very helpful. I might add that I also think it's important that those who implement systems, even systems that are based on HCD, be trained to consider what the "typical" user experiences. As associate dean in a business school prior to retirement, I was frequently involved in the selection of systems and in training faculty in how to use them. I was frequently frustrated that faculty (i.e., PhDs) were resistant to learning new systems and hesitant to "play around with them". I truly could not understand their hesitancy as it all seemed logical and fairly easy to me. I lived through using a pencil, eraser and paper in grade school and high school, to having one of the first PCs, to learning educational management systems and all the rest. I loved being able to get work done more efficiently and quicker. I get bored relatively easily and loved the challenge of a new system, trying to figure out better ways to use it. Years later I learned that I was on the autism spectrum and that made it easier for me to realize that I was the outlier and not the "typical" user. I do wish I had realized this years earlier.

